Many people are aware of the abortion crisis in the USA, and I think it’s something everyone should be educated on. Earlier in the year, multiple US states decided to revoke women’s right to have an abortion. Their arguments were they did it to protect the fetus and the mother but that is not entirely true.
Around 700 women die during childbirth a year in the US and so many more have lifelong health complications from giving birth. They deserve the right to choose whether they’re willing to risk their own life for an unborn baby. What happens if a 13-year-old girl gets pregnant by accident and is now forced to have a child while she is still a child herself? 150 million girls are raped around the world each year, do people think they should be forced to have their attacker’s child? Young girls who have done nothing wrong should not have to give birth to a child they didn’t want from a man who traumatized them. They shouldn’t have to raise their children knowing who the father is and what he did to them.
Women deserve the right to choose. Women have been fighting for this right for centuries and they’ve decided to just take it away from them.
Politicians need to consider the consequences of making safe abortions illegal. Now women are going to be forced to have unsafe illegal abortions and risk their lives when they could’ve easily gone to the hospital and had the doctor perform the procedure if the government hadn’t decided to ban their human rights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.