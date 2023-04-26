My attention was drawn to a recent picture in the Graphic where I noted the announcement: “Library puts Rotary funds to good use”. A Montague librarian received funds on behalf of the library from the Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI. The $1,064.26 was destined to pay for hygiene products and other items to stock the library community cupboard.
I certainly do not denigrate either cause. Both are very worthy endeavours.
But as a member of the Montague Rotary Library Writers Group, the irony was not lost on me, as two months ago when we arrived at our regular meeting, we were met with the message this would be our last meeting at the Library as we could no longer use the program room for our meeting space. This was quite a shock, as we have been affiliated with the Library for many years. It was determined the group would pursue the eviction decision to hopefully render a reversal. It seems no reversal could be obtained because the space was needed for more staff.
Library personnel offered the Writer’s group the option of meeting in one of the corners of the general library with a partition in place. The group has tried both options and found them unacceptable, due to the loud noises and lack of privacy. Often, members like to read their material which is often not nearly ready for publication, and sometimes not appropriate for children who patronize the library. Additionally, these spaces would make it impossible to invite speakers we sometimes have at our meetings.
We have been desperately trying to find another location to meet for the past two months. We would have loved to meet at the Murray River Library and were enthusiastically welcomed there, however, several of our members don’t have transportation outside of Montague. Many public facilities can’t allow us to meet in their places because we meet on Saturday and there are no personnel on site. We were eventually able to contact officials for the Library who were sympathetic to our plight and investigated locating another room within the Wellness Center for us to use, but it would have cost $40 which is impossible for the Writer’s Group to pay. Maybe the library could be persuaded to fund the club’s move. It seems to me if having to make a choice, there is much more of a connection in underwriting a writer’s group than personal products and food. That cheque could have provided meeting space for the Montague Rotary Library Writers Group for more than a year. So, I guess all I can ask is: does anyone have a space available in Montague where six to 10 people can meet every other Saturday for two hours where there is a table, chairs, access to wi-fi and privacy? We are a quiet, responsible group who has already published three books of short stories. If so, please contact me at Islandwriter2@gmail.com
