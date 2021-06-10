Lewis Lavandier

Lewis (Lewie) Lavandier has leaned on a hobby he first learned as a teenager to get him through the pandemic.
The former mayor of Georgetown, 73, became a drummer when he was 15 and a couple of local boys approached him to start a band.
“I kept at it because I enjoyed doing it and it became a hobby. The more you enjoy it, it just becomes part of your life after awhile.”
The drums fell by the wayside during his working life, but Mr Lavandier picked it up again after he retired.
For 14 years, he played in a three-piece band with PEI’s Country Gentleman, Lester MacPherson, who lives in Cardigan.
“Lester does mostly country, and the seniors like it. I enjoyed playing with him when I got a chance,” Mr Lavandier said. “People like that have been around quite some time and we enjoy each other’s company.”
But when COVID-19 forced a hiatus on live music performances, Mr Lavandier turned to a drumming setup in his rec room for entertainment. He plugs in the headphones and goes to town on classic rock and roll songs, sometimes for three or four hours at a time.
“I just do it for the love of playing. It’s a great hobby and it certainly kept me busy over the pandemic.”
Mr Lavandier’s favourite artists include Chuck Berry, the Beatles and classic country stars such as Alan Jackson and George Jones.
“I love music and I’ve been playing it since I was a teenager. Every opportunity I get, I take advantage of it,” he said.
He also plays in the church choir at St James Catholic Parish Church in Georgetown. When not playing music, he keeps busy golfing at Brudenell River three times a week with a group of seniors including Ken Batchilder, Bob Boehner and Manfred Ohlandt.
“I’ve been playing with the boys for quite a number of years. We have a nice group and we enjoy ourselves.”
