Despite themselves, provincial Liberals may find a heartbeat in the wake of a PC government stumbling for its footing in a post-Covid era, and a growing frustration with the Green Official Opposition.
After much delay, the party has finally set November as the expected month for its long overdue leadership convention, the exact date to be determined. While not perfect, it does offer needed guidance for a party floundering in opposition.
Since being swept from office three years ago, Liberals have struggled to come to terms with their historic defeat and new reality as Third Party. It’s a humbling drop from believing you are PEI’s natural governing party, to the current rump of four elected MLAs and a future clouded in uncertainty.
Both opposition parties suffered during Covid as Premier King received broad approval for his handling of the crisis. But as the virus wanes, government is now struggling to effectively deal with other issues that have jumped to the fore.
PEI has the highest rate of inflation in the country, a fact that is delivering real and devastating impact on many Island families. Rather than action, the King government lacks empathy and urgency, still not delivering a measly $150 cheque to the most needy Islanders three months after making the promise.
Instead Finance Minister Darlene Compton chastises Islanders to tighten their belt. That’s easy for a minister making $125,000, with a government gas card and vehicle she tried to have taxpayers install a $500.98 hitch to. But it’s not so easy when the price of fuel, food, heating, rent and mortgages are all going up and salaries are not following suit.
Inflation is the greatest political threat to the premier. He was elected on a promise to make governing ‘about people.’ During Covid his actions matched rhetoric, but not now. Now his government appears tone deaf to reality.
Health Minister Ernie Hudson and Social Services and Housing Minister Brad Trivers have both struggled to explain department policy and decision making, including being caught not knowing what their departments were up to.
Mental health and addiction has taken centre stage in the public’s awareness. It’s clear government is failing the most vulnerable in not delivering needed programs and services, or vital oversight of third party service providers. Yet ministers still talk as if their departments are beyond reproach.
Promised new programs are struck in bureaucratic delay.
You would think the Greens would benefit from the Tory malaise. Nope. For whatever reason Islanders are not buying what the Greens are selling. It’s not that they are failing in their responsibility to hold government accountable. The Greens raise a broad range of issues, have some capable performers and inquisitors. But their efforts are not resonating.
And this leaves an opening for the Liberals.
While Tories are still miles ahead in polls, Liberals and Greens are neck and neck, depending on poll, for distant second. This is a good sign if you’re a Liberal and a major red flashing warning light if you are Green.
Liberals are cash poor and unlikely to attract non-caucus leadership candidates if they require a party salary. While no MLA has signaled their intention to run, it’s possible Gord McNeilly will throw his hat in the ring, and there will be pressure for one of the West Prince MLAs to jump in. This could be the deciding question of the campaign: Do Liberals see short term electoral survival as a rural or urban based party?
If current Tory approval ratings were translated into votes today, Dennis King would sweep the province. What current numbers don’t show is an increasing frustration with inflation, a worldwide phenomenon but a very local issue.
The King government can’t wave a magic wand and make inflation go away. But it can, and should, deliver some form of substantive relief to support Islanders who are struggling.
Telling us to tighten our belts will only win votes for opposition parties.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
