Local libraries have upped their game to help people get through the winter months and get enough sleep.
The provincial library system has more than doubled its inventory of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) lights since February 2021, with 40 now in the system.
Grace Dawson, regional librarian for Kings County, said the lamps can now be loaned out for three weeks. That’s up from just one week previously when there were fewer lamps. It takes time for people to feel the benefits of the lights.
“I think three weeks gives people more of an opportunity to see if this tool works for them and alleviates their symptoms,” Ms Dawson said. “The biggest feedback was people wanted to have them longer. A lot of people want to try it out before they invest in purchasing one.”
There are now 40 of the lights at provincial libraries, as opposed to 17 last winter.
Demand is starting to pick up again with winter approaching and less sunlight, Ms Dawson said.
“I’d say 50% of the lights are (loaned) right now and I think that number will continue to go up once we get into December, January, February. Definitely since the clocks went back, we’ve had more interest.”
The more lights that can be acquired, the longer the loan period can be. It’s about balancing effectiveness for users with access for others.
That being said, there is high demand from retailers as well, so it can be difficult for libraries to acquire them.
Meanwhile, libraries have added 37 white noise machines and 10 sleep aid lights as well.
“It’s an additional tool to help people who might have insomnia. It’s a nice combination with the light therapy lamps, helping people who might have more difficult issues during the winter months,” Ms Dawson said.
The Montague Rotary Library has six SAD lamps, three white noise machines and two sleep aids.
Genevieve Soloman Memorial Library in Georgetown has two white noise machines and one SAD lamp.
Morell Public Library has two white noise machines and two SAD lights.
Souris Public Library has two of the former and one of the latter, and St Peter’s Public Library has one of each. Items can also be transferred from other libraries.
