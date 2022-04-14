Officials with the PEI Public Library Services are hopeful further easing of COVID restrictions will get more people back in the library and boost overall circulation numbers, which aren’t yet at pre-pandemic numbers.
The pandemic has changed how the library delivers its services, and the items patrons are interested in. When the pandemic started, libraries were closed for nearly three months, followed by a period of curbside pickup. The libraries eventually opened to the public again, but in-person programming, for example, is only now starting up again.
Numbers provided by the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning show total circulation dropped from 791,647 items in the 2019-2020 fiscal year to 620,412 in the 2020-21 fiscal year. Numbers for the 2021-22 year had not been finalized before press time.
Online items like e-books became more popular as fewer people went through library doors.
“There was a big jump during the pandemic and it’s grown since then, as there’s a bigger appetite for digital content,” said Grace Dawson, library technology services manager for PEI Libraries.
E-book loans went up from 110,028 in 2019 to 132,111 in 2021.
At the same time, some categories of physical items, like DVDs, saw steep declines. In 2019, a total of 121,001 DVD checkouts were made. That number plummeted to 59,068 for 2021, but Ms Dawson said this may be due to multiple factors.
“Streaming services are more popular; fewer people own DVD players,” she said.
While the PEI library service doesn’t offer a movie streaming service like Kanopy, which other libraries off-Island do, Ms Dawson hasn’t ruled it out for the future.
“Every year, we look at our budget and see what the demand is. If there’s a big demand for something, we’re willing to explore it, for sure.”
Ms Dawson said categories such as fiction and children’s books continue to rise, while magazines in digital format are also quite popular.
“I can see that in the future, people will be interested in different formats,” she said.
Ms Dawson said several factors would explain why circulation numbers aren’t yet back to pre-pandemic levels, including the aforementioned in-person programming, which encourages more people to borrow items. As well, some patrons remain hesitant borrowing ‘shared items’ in person, or are otherwise trying to limit the number of places they go.
One pandemic-era change many patrons may not be aware of was the removal of late fees for overdue items, a change made in October 2020.
“In the middle of a pandemic, people may have been concerned with other more pressing matters,” Ms Dawson said. “It’s a continuing conversation to get the message out. Frontline staff are really good at … informing patrons of that change. (Patrons are) surprised and happy to hear about it.”
The removal of late fees hasn’t been a disincentive to return books or other items. Department figures showed that numbers of items deemed lost were virtually identical in 2019 and 2021 - 1,484 and 1,481, respectively. (The lost item tally for 2020 was 9,387, but most of those items were returned once libraries reopened to the public.)
Patrons are still charged for items that can’t be recovered, but total fines have actually gone down. Ms Dawson said only $2,300 was collected for 2020-21 compared to $4,200 the year previous.
Ms Dawson said the change in late fees has in fact encouraged more people to return their items, as there’s no longer the fear and embarrassment of financial penalties.
“The amount of money (collected) for overdue fines was minuscule. Those who weren’t paying their fines opted not to come back to use our services anymore.”
Betty Singleton of Belfast, a faithful library patron for many years, said she had little issue with late fees, but understands the possible impact on young families or those on low income.
In Ms Singleton’s experience: “library fees weren’t very much, and not very strictly enforced. In spite of my best efforts, I had an occasional unavoidable late fee which I was happy to pay. It’s a great privilege to be able to borrow books (and other items) for free.”
Ms Singleton doubts cancelling late fees would encourage more people to use the library.
“My guess is, if more people were using the library recently it would be because of COVID, people being at home more and needing things to occupy themselves with.”
On the other hand, Vivian Moore of Vernon Bridge was pleasantly surprised when told of the change, although she acknowledges she hasn’t used the library much in the past few years.
“I may use the library more, since I’m aware of this,” she said.
