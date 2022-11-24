Lt Gov Graphic.jpg

Back row, from the left, Graphic Publisher Paul MacNeill, the Lieutenant Governor’s Aide-de-Camp Kenny Campbell, Graphic Administration Belinda Stewart and Advertising Sales Manager Jan MacNeill. Front: Reporter Charlotte MacAulay, Editor Heather Moore and PEI Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry. Photo by Graphic reporter Josh Lewis

PEI Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry paid a surprise visit to The Eastern Graphic office last week to congratulate Editor Heather Moore on her 50 years of working with the newspaper and to deliver a special gift, along with a certificate.

Antoinette Perry Heather Moore.jpg

When Graphic reporter Charlotte MacAulay asked the Lieutenant Governor's office if they could re-create editor Heather Moore's long-lost award, Her Honour Antoinette Perry decided to present it herself at the Graphic office in Montague. This was all kept secret from Moore as a surprise. Josh Lewis photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.