Back row, from the left, Graphic Publisher Paul MacNeill, the Lieutenant Governor’s Aide-de-Camp Kenny Campbell, Graphic Administration Belinda Stewart and Advertising Sales Manager Jan MacNeill. Front: Reporter Charlotte MacAulay, Editor Heather Moore and PEI Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry. Photo by Graphic reporter Josh Lewis
When Graphic reporter Charlotte MacAulay asked the Lieutenant Governor's office if they could re-create editor Heather Moore's long-lost award, Her Honour Antoinette Perry decided to present it herself at the Graphic office in Montague. This was all kept secret from Moore as a surprise. Josh Lewis photo
PEI Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry paid a surprise visit to The Eastern Graphic office last week to congratulate Editor Heather Moore on her 50 years of working with the newspaper and to deliver a special gift, along with a certificate.
The extra special surprise was a replica of a plaque Ms Moore had received 43 years ago and was destroyed in a fire at her home. The plaque reads “The Honourable Gordon L Bennett Award established in 1979 awarded to Heather Moore, The Eastern Graphic, 1979 who provided the Best Investigated Prince Edward Island News Story of the Year”.
The award was originally presented at Fanningbank in Charlottetown where the Lieutenant Governor resides.
In addition, The Graphic received three awards last week from the Canadian Community Newspapers Association.
Publisher Paul MacNeill earned second place honours for both 2020 and 2021 for Outstanding Columnist. The annual award program recognized two years of work after being disrupted by COVID. The outstanding columnist award is open to any columnist at the more than 800 community newspapers of all circulation size across Canada. The honours extend an impressive run by Mr MacNeill, who has won the competition twice and now boasts five second place and numerous third place finishes in his career.
The Eastern Graphic was also recognized with a third place finish in the 2021 Best Front Page category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.