This isn’t some scam deviously created by the idle minds of Facebook users who get their jollies from posting concocted claims of injured animals and lost souls searching for relatives - it’s real life, genuine despair.
The reality is a call went out in Question Period last week in the PEI legislature for harsher penalties for people causing fatal accidents or harm while driving tired on this province’s roads.
The request came from Rustico/Emerald MLA Brad Trivers and was directed to Transportation Minister Ernie Hudson in the PEI legislature on May 16.
“There are currently no specific laws related to driving while tired in Canada, even though the dangers are well documented. Many even compare it to impaired driving,” the house records state.
The apparent absence of stats on fatigue-related road crashes on PEI is concerning. Neighbouring Maritime provinces provide a breakdown of the cause of fatalities, including fatigue as a contributing factor.
This opens a door for change on PEI. Solutions can’t come in the absence of problem recognition or reliable data.
A chain of events in these regards resulted in a fatal crash in October 2022 where a 47-year-old Island man from New Glasgow lost his life. His vehicle was struck by an oncoming SUV that crossed the centre line.
The cause: driver fatigue on the part of the SUV driver who was also driving with a learner’s permit with no supervisor in the vehicle.
Initially it was a minor penalty under the Highway Traffic Act ie: license suspension for up to three months with fines ranging between $200 and $500.
The charge was later replaced with criminal charges. A warrant was issued for the arrest of the 27-year-old Charlottetown woman accused on April 25, 2023 - an unimpressive six months after the crash. The charge is dangerous driving causing death.
What is really galling is the accused who was on PEI on a work visa has vanished. Perhaps they’re not even in the country now. A warrant has been issued for their arrest - little consolation to the victim’s family in regards to justice being served.
Three players, along with RCMP, stand to make positive changes for the betterment of all Islanders surrounding this tragedy: Justice Minister Bloyce Thompson, Brad Trivers and Ernie Hudson.
Will we see change? Or is it merely a facade on the part of elected leaders playing the political game? Time will tell.
