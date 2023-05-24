Heather column 2022

This isn’t some scam deviously created by the idle minds of Facebook users who get their jollies from posting concocted claims of injured animals and lost souls searching for relatives - it’s real life, genuine despair.

The reality is a call went out in Question Period last week in the PEI legislature for harsher penalties for people causing fatal accidents or harm while driving tired on this province’s roads.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.