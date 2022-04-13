When Glen Martell desperately needed an ambulance for transport to Saint John for lifesaving treatment after suffering a heart attack, none was available.
The Georgetown man’s family waited for hours on Saturday at the QEH before learning Life Flight was on its way to transport him.
Mr Martell, 69, is now recovering back on the Island after an emergency procedure Saturday night, but his family won’t soon forget the fear of not having an ambulance available for him.
His daughter, Trisha Harris, said the family had just gotten over the news he would have to go to Saint John, telling each other it was the best place for him, when a doctor delivered the bad news.
“I’m sad for other Islanders that are facing this challenge. It’s not acceptable. When someone needs lifesaving treatment, it shouldn’t be a shortage of transportation that (stands in the way) of receiving it.”
She said staff at Kings County Memorial Hospital, where Mr Martell was first treated, had arranged by 4 pm for doctors and nurses to stand by in Saint John for his arrival.
Then came the long wait. It wasn’t until 9:30 pm they learned he would be airlifted. In the meantime, Ms Harris posted a public plea for help on social media.
“We were all scared. If it meant we needed to shout it from the rooftops to get someone to listen, that’s what we were going to do.”
She said she still gets goosebumps thinking about the moment when a nurse at the QEH showed her an image of the helicopter crossing the Northumberland Strait. Finally, there was hope.
When Mr Martell arrived in Saint John, two doctors and three nurses completed the necessary procedure in 30 minutes. Mr Martell had an 80 per cent blockage of a major artery in his heart, which required a stint.
One of the doctors told Ms Harris they call that a widowmaker because most people don’t survive it. In fact, he had to be resuscitated twice at the QEH.
“It is nothing short of a miracle,” Ms Harris said.
Mr Martell felt weak after his ordeal, and there will be some recovery ahead. But he’s doing well and is grateful for the care he received, which included a paramedic named Ron - Ms Harris didn’t get his last name - who responded to the scene and provided initial care.
“We were so thankful for everything he did. If it wasn’t for him, I don’t know what would have happened.”
But the incident has left her concerned about whether there will be enough ambulances this summer when the Island’s population swells with tourists.
“It makes me very worried to think about how many people are going to go through what we just went through, and they’re not going to have a happy ending.”
In Fortune, Mary Lang worries what might happen to her health-challenged son John if they had to wait a long time for an ambulance during an emergency.
Ambulance response times have been increasing to rural parts of the province and Island EMS recently said it had nine paramedic vacancies.
John, 18, has cerebral palsy and since 2019 has had severe problems with kidney stones and urosepsis, when the stones cause a urinary infection that leads the body to go septic. Kidney stones have previously landed him in intensive care.
Ms Lang estimated John has had well over 100 ambulance trips in the past five years, whether due to an emergency, testing or hospital transfers.
“When he gets sick, he gets sick very quickly and he needs an ambulance,” Ms Lang said. “He is very high risk for urosepsis. He’s already been septic four times. I cannot wait an hour for an ambulance.”
She said for the most part, ambulances have gotten John where he needs to go and she has “the ultimate, utmost admiration” for paramedics. But after hearing of the death of George Kinch in western PEI earlier this year after waiting more than an hour for an ambulance following a heart attack, she began to worry.
“There is a very serious problem. Somebody else is going to die,” Ms Lang said.
In fact, she worked out a plan with John’s sitter for what to do in the event an ambulance is not available. He can’t sit in a wheelchair for more than two hours a day, so the plan would be to strap him down to the floor of her van.
Ms Lang said even waiting for an ambulance to come from Montague to Fortune, then take John to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital could take too long in an emergency.
“It’s not a matter of trust, it’s a matter of dependability,” she said. “I understand the difficulties, but John pays the price - children and adults like John who are immunocompromised.”
In Souris, Mayor Joanne Dunphy said the lack of rural ambulance coverage has been a major concern for years, long before the pandemic arrived.
The median response time in Souris has increased from 11:06 in April to June 2020, to 17:14 in October to December 2021.
“I think we’ve been left out in a lot of different areas. We’ve had no walk-in clinics here in Souris for a long time. We have no (hospital) emergency room here,” she said. “There’s no reason for that to be happening.”
Mayor Dunphy said the town has been in contact with Health Minister Ernie Hudson about the issue but the response did not offer hope of things changing soon.
“Something should be done right away, not (down the road). It should have been rectified before now,” the mayor said.
