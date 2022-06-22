March 2020: No one saw it coming - how could they?
The province announced all public licensed child care centres would close and all public schools would close their doors to students for two weeks following March Break (March 23 to April 3). The situation would then be reassessed.
No one needs to be reminded of that grim chapter in PEI’s history. It dragged on and on testing the mettle of the youngest to the eldest citizen.
But history is just that: time gone by, a life story to be told and retold in the years to follow.
This month the story begins anew for the academics among the populace as they receive their Grade 12 diplomas.
Subjects covered during the past dozen years of schooling are as diverse as the students themselves but what you won’t see on their diplomas is marked success in resilience, character strength and motivation that came from within.
Those attributes, and more, define the grads who forged ahead in times of uncertainty over the past two years during the pandemic crisis. Their achievements are the hallmark of success.
The milestone however, was only possible with the committed tutelage of a host of dedicated teachers and school staff whose loyalty kept the pages turning as smoothly as possible.
This year is different though and a collective sigh, albeit guarded, of relief is felt across the region as grad and prom ceremonies return as close to normal as possible.
Convention plays a multitude of roles - first and foremost it offers comfort and is a reminder of hope and new beginnings.
For some the process of embracing the uncertainty of Covid, shadowed by an unstable future, allowed time for reflection. Consequently paths were altered, new goals were set and seeds of courage began to sprout.
Enormous adjustments during a pandemic, many times on a daily basis, have changed the lives of graduating students and their triumph is commendable. Their efforts and those of their supporting circles of parents, friends, teachers and mentors are to be applauded.
As grads move on to colleges, universities or employment in this ever-changing world the hope is they employ the host of skills developed during this unprecedented time.
