Does anyone else feel like they are living in an episode of the Twilight Zone?
It was seven month ago when COVID-19 began infecting our everyday lives.
Seven months since we began strategizing where we would go if we dare venture outside.
Seven months since hand sanitizer and masks have been stored next to the emergency snacks in our vehicles.
Seven months since we have shared handshakes and/or hugs.
And as strange at it may seem, just last week, things were actually starting to feel somewhat normalized.
Then New Brunswick had a surge in cases. From long-term care homes to schools and community members in several areas, as of a week ago with more than 100 cases and one death in the past two weeks.
The number of cases in provinces like Ontario and Quebec are much higher, but with our bubble mentality those numbers seem almost fairytale like when we hear them.
Here in PEI we have a direct link to the areas in New Brunswick where the outbreaks have occurred.
And that is all part and parcel of feeling like we are lodged between fantasy and reality.
All kidding aside, PEI is truly at an advantage when it comes to the real and detrimental effects of COVID-19.
Of course we all have each other to thank for our enviable position.
Adhering to the public health restrictions is how we will come out the other side of this pandemic.
