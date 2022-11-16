Terry White

Terry White is the mayor-elect in Murray Harbour after winning the November 7 election. Submitted photo

As he prepares to take over the mayor’s seat in Murray Harbour, Terry White says his heart is in the right place.

He coasted to victory on election night, taking 92 per cent of the vote to defeat former village mayor Garry Herring 114 votes to 10. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.