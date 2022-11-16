As he prepares to take over the mayor’s seat in Murray Harbour, Terry White says his heart is in the right place.
He coasted to victory on election night, taking 92 per cent of the vote to defeat former village mayor Garry Herring 114 votes to 10.
“I’ve lived in Murray Harbour all my life. That was the biggest reason I ran,” he said. “I just wanted somebody good in there who’s going to take care of the community.”
With one spoiled ballot and 125 voters casting their ballots out of 205 who were eligible, the election saw a turnout just shy of 61 per cent.
Mr White said he was surprised to win by as much as he did, but thanked Mr Herring for a good race and the voters who supported him.
He planned to attend a November 8 council meeting to get a feel for the process, but among his priorities is a community fridge to help those struggling to put food on the table.
Murray Harbour’s new council was already elected by acclamation. It includes Jacqueline Durocher, Gary MacKay, Pamela Oickle, John Robertson, Ruth Stead and outgoing mayor Paul White.
The mayor-elect described the new council as a “great bunch” that should be able to work together for the betterment of the community.
Councillor MacKay, the only incumbent to re-offer for council, noted Mr White is a fisherman representing an industry which is the heartbeat of the village.
“I believe he’s sincere in his desire to do the best he can for the community,” he said.
Coun MacKay said there are a number of projects in the works, all near the community centre, with the hope of completing them in 2023 using gas tax funds. However, he acknowledged they are at the mercy of contractor availability.
One of these is a heritage park adjacent to the community centre, with the old school bell to be relocated from the fire hall as its centrepiece.
Another goal is to build an outdoor exercise area for seniors adjacent to the playground on the other side of the community centre. Coun MacKay said this would include perhaps six pieces of light exercise equipment.
There are also plans for a community garden off Faye Fraser Drive, including a washroom facility to service the nearby soccer field, ball hockey rink, basketball court and dog park. It would also supply water for the garden.
The hope is to connect all of these areas with a barrier-free walkway that can be used by people in wheelchairs.
The ball hockey rink will see new lines painted and bumpers at the edges to keep the ball in play.
A memorial to fishermen is also planned at the lookout on the east side of the Main Street bridge.
