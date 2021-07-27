Lightning is striking this afternoon in eastern PEI. Bolts caused a power outage in Eldon and Belfast which affected about 1,400 customers.
Power was restored for most customers by 1:30pm.
Environment Canada is reporting that all three PEI counties remain under a severe thunderstorm watch.
This means conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and or heavy rain.
Air quality in Kings County may also be reduced today.
Smoke from forest fires in western Canada is expected to spread over the Island.
“While most of the smoke will remain aloft,” states an Environment Canada warning, “some may descend to near ground level.”
Keep an eye out as an associated haze may give the sun a reddish appearance.
