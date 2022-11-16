Susan Hartley, on the left, in conversation with Darlene Sorrey-Scott, Krista McKeeman and Venerable Dan, who were among those attending a meeting last week of concerned citizens on homelessness in the Three Rivers region. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Norma Dingwell, centre, one of the organizers of a meeting to discuss homelessness discusses next moves with some of the participants including Mary Mermuys and Sharon Cameron. Charlotte MacAulay photo
A gathering last week of concerned citizens in the Three Rivers area sees a dire need for housing solutions for the homeless and those dealing with poverty issues. The discussion brought out a variety of short-term and long-term goals.
“We want sustainable change based on social justice and human rights,” said Susan Hartley, one of the organizers.
Ms Hartley, Nancy Malcolm Sharratt and Norma Dingwell organized the proceedings with the immediate goal of helping people before winter hits. Ms Dingwell said there are at least 10 people she’s aware of who are living outdoors.
“When you don’t have a place to duck into out of the cold, that is a problem,” Ms Dingwell, who is the manager of the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank, said.
She hears from people on a regular basis and said it is past time to find a solution.
Ms Malcolm Sharratt said there are many government and NGO programs already in existence and one of the goals is to make sure people know the services exist.
Roxanne Carter-Thompson with the Adventure Group, an organization that has had a presence in Montague since 2018, said they are there to offer services. This year alone they have given out $18,000 in grocery and fuel cards for people in need.
Mike Redmond said the PEI Native Council has a mobile harm reduction team of outreach workers who travel across the province and go where they are needed.
Ms Malcolm Sharratt said recently seeing firsthand how stressful it is to live without conveniences like Islanders did during Fiona brought to light how people struggle on a full-time basis.
“It was stressful and people live like that all the time and I don’t know how they can get past it,” she said.
While no immediate shelter solutions to homelessness were brought forward at the meeting there was definite progress in regards to people using the time and talents they do have to work towards giving people a “hand up.”
Food insecurity is an issue.
“We see new clients that can’t afford groceries,” Ms Dingwell said.
She along with Anne Van Donkersgoed have hosted meals and coffee fellowship gatherings for years.
Ms Van Donkersgoed, who is also a new Three Rivers Councillor, said there are people ready to put together a four-day-a-week soup kitchen. They have the will and they have the facility, but funding is needed. When it was pointed out there is provincial funding available a committee was formed to try to make it happen.
On the housing side of things, most of those in attendance agreed shelter is needed.
Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle said the province has funding avenues for that as well. Another committee is being formed to address that topic.
Darlene Sorrey-Scott said sustainable solutions will help lift people out of poverty.
“Poverty is hard, poverty is trauma. What people need is a livable income,” she said.
The question remains where people are going to be sheltered this winter.
A second community meeting is being planned but no date has been confirmed yet.
