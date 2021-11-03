Lisa Moore is a mom and registered nurse facing a perfect storm of events that will likely force her to again leave her home province, in search of secure work and educational opportunity for her children.
A native of Summerside, Moore worked as a nurse for several decades in Michigan and Ontario before returning to PEI following the sudden death in 2018 of her ex-husband. The decision was made in part because her former spouse paid the annual $30,000 total tuition for their son and daughter to attend private school.
The lure of family was strong and Moore knew she could not afford to continue with private education but is determined to access the best learning opportunity for her children. She believed that opportunity, along with a welcoming transition, would be found on PEI.
She was wrong.
Transitioning to nursing on PEI was the first obstacle, requiring completion of a 13-month-long course. Strike one. Moore doesn’t quibble with the requirement - even though she was still licensed in Michigan and awaiting renewal in Ontario - but it did delay finding health care employment in a system with a massive shortage of nurses.
Education has always been a priority for Moore and her children, who are biracial. When the family returned, her daughter, a gifted learner, faced racism in a Summerside intermediate school. She transferred to another area school. Despite this she succeeded academically and Moore assumed her daughter could enroll in the International Baccalaureate Program at Three Oaks High School. She was surprised to learn the Public Schools Branch does not offer an IB program at TOSH - or any high school outside of Charlottetown for that matter.
If you’re a gifted student wanting access to the same level of education offered at Charlottetown Rural or Colonel Gray you are expected to travel to the capital every day. Strike two.
Last December Moore’s car was sideswiped. Her injuries do not stop her from work, but do require regular therapy. It added a layer of complexity this fall when her daughter entered IB at Colonel Gray. Hopes of finding work took a backseat to the priorities of driving her daughter to Charlottetown in the morning, returning to Summerside for therapy, and then back again to Charlottetown for pick-up.
Many would argue the family should simply move to Charlottetown, a suggestion that misses important nuance. Everyone has a right to live where they want. Moore’s hometown is Summerside. It’s where she bought a modest home and reestablished roots. She hoped to rent a small motel room in Charlottetown this winter, which would mitigate travel and allow her to work in positions she is qualified for, either as a registered nurse or education assistant and child youth worker. PEI’s housing crisis kiboshed the idea when a modest motel demanded $1,300 per month for a small kitchenette room. Strike 3. The housing crisis is felt in every Island community. Even if Moore decided to sell her home, there’s no guarantee she could find a suitable replacement.
Moore’s situation is unique, but the components are not. The College of Physicians and Surgeons, the self-regulating body that oversees physicians, and the College of Register Nurses of PEI are noted for slow responsiveness to accreditation issues.
The education system believes offering IB only in Charlottetown is OK. It’s not. Education is supposed to be equitable for all Island students. Access to the IB program is not only not equitable, it’s an impediment to recruitment of professionals to rural communities.
It should surprise no one that those who benefit from opportunity created through education, also want the same for their children. When we are recruiting doctors, nurses, therapists, engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, they look at things like if a local high school offers an International Baccalaureate program.
If the Public Schools Branch won’t ensure at least one school in every county offers IB, then the premier should demand it. This is too important to be left to the internal biases and whims of PSB.
Lisa Moore’s story is powerful because it could happen to anyone. She is a mother and professional trying to give her children the best shot for future success, a goal every parent shares. This is a story of government silos that are oblivious to the full impact of their decisions.
We need to do better. We need our education system to mandate excellence and equality. We need to connect the dots on what will make PEI a winner or loser in recruitment and retention of needed professionals. And we need to find solutions to a housing crisis that stymies our ability to deliver services, especially in rural areas.
If we don’t fix it, people like Lisa Moore will either not see PEI as an opportunity or leave because of disappointment. We can afford neither.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
