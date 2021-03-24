The words loomed large like an open hand poised to deliver a powerful slap across a face, ‘Lady driven’.
What?
The sales pitch for the vehicle recently listed on PEI Marketplace was attention getting - but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. (For those who might be curious the scan for potential rigs stopped there abruptly.)
Lady driven. Now what exactly does that mean?
For me an image of a sweet little old lady wearing wrist-length snow white gloves, a flowered frock, with hat to match of course, and a purse filled with pink peppermints positioned just so on the car seat, quickly comes to mind. But everyone has their own visual rolling around in their heads.
Oops, forgot to mention that the lady, specific age not qualified, was puttering along the highway at 40 kilometres per hour (perhaps she was late and needed to hurry).
Seriously though, it’s disturbing that this mentality continues. It is among the most misogynistic of attitudes, even harsher than ‘you’re smart for a girl’.
So much for International Women’s Day being celebrated just a few weeks ago. It is a global day of recognition celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and girls, and raising awareness of the work left to be done. There obviously is a lot left to do.
Antiquated thinking among society’s male population is and always has been unacceptable.
And understandably there are growing pains in righting prejudices. There always is.
However, while that process evolves at a snail’s pace young women continue to be victimized in career and social choices.
It is wrong on every level.
In an about-face would a vehicle be superior if it was ‘Gentleman driven’?
Neither that nor ‘Lady driven’ provides a true understanding of the specifics of a vehicle. At least it shouldn’t.
There is much work to do in this regard and if it means changing the dialogue one vehicle at a time then so be it. It’s poignant but apparently it’s reality.
The world is messed up enough but perpetuating past prejudices is inexcusable.
Post a D-minus in the balance sheet of life for ads such as the vehicle for sale.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
