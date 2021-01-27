No matter the path you choose in life literacy is the glue that cements the spine of your guidebook going forward.
Libraries, the anchors of communities great and small, come to mind when we think literacy - but the ability to read and comprehend stretches to far greater reaches of the mind.
Wednesday, January 27 is Family Literacy Day. You know that because you can read.
The day is highlighted as a time to celebrate a skill that once crafted knows no bounds in learning. The ability to read is something you can count on regardless of circumstance. No one can take it from you.
Whether it is perusing a recipe with the intention of creating a delicious dessert or assembling a piece of furniture from IKEA, comprehending step-by-step directions is essential to complete the task.
The demands of literacy are infinite.
For example, technology waits for no man (or woman) and changes are rapid-fire. Reading skills are the first step in understanding and appreciating its true worth.
Computers may be capable of scanning and even transforming the written word to oral but to engage their efficiency at some point in time directions need to be read and followed.
The devices are commonplace in libraries which are no longer hushed sanctuaries sheltering extended shelves strained under the weight of hardcover books of all genres.
Libraries boast a wealth of amenities - everything from loaning snowshoes to musical instruments to accepting used batteries to be recycled.
The face of libraries may have advanced exponentially over the years but the basis of all their offerings remain steadfast - learning and comprehension.
One of the newest initiatives being introduced by the province is the creation of Work and Study Hubs in 13 communities across the Island. Basically what this means is the public can have free internet use at specified locations such as St. Peters Community Centre, the Matthew McLean Building in Souris, the Murray Harbour Community Centre and in the Fireman’s Office in Cardigan.
Because COVID-19 has impacted the way many Islanders work and learn, many from home, these locations are intended to provide access to reliable internet connections. They also create employment at a small level in that someone must be responsible for overseeing their use when open.
We are defined by literacy and the measure of learning is limitless. With it we are empowered and confident in better keeping in touch with the world around us.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.