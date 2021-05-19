When Floyd Burke learned there was a need on the Island for bedding for cows, chickens and horses, he put his welding and fabrication skills to work.
Mr Burke started Triple S Holdings in Rollo Bay and built the machines required to make wood shavings for livestock to lie on. That includes a kiln-drying system to reduce moisture levels in the wood down to 12 to 14 per cent.
“I build stuff, that’s what I do. I’ve built many things in my life. I couldn’t get the idea out of my head,” said Mr Burke, who was looking to get out of the trades after 35 years as a welder.
Mr Burke gets cords of pine, spruce and aspen logs from a supplier. After the drying and cooling process, shavings are compressed into bales.
He said it’s up to the farms how much they use for each animal’s bedding, so he doesn’t know how far one bale goes. But he hopes to make 50,000 to 60,000 bales a year once he taps into more markets.
Mr Burke plans to get into bulk shipments but for now he doesn’t have a proper trailer to haul it. Between bales and bulk shavings, there would be enough work to keep the business going year-round, he said.
He also plans to get into the wood pellet business eventually. Some use them for horse bedding and people with wood pellet stoves would also be potential customers. Shaving the wood creates plenty of sawdust by-product which is already kiln-dried, so it can be used to make pellets.
The building Mr Burke uses also has a story of its own. It’s the old New Zealand community hall, though it looks different.
“We hauled it to Rollo Bay, stripped and remodelled it and made it look brand new. That took me a good three months in itself.”
Mr Burke is glad the business is starting to pay off after investing a lot of time and money into the machines required to do the work. One machine took six months to finish, he said.
Meanwhile, he said the financial support of the Community Business Development Centre East was crucial in launching the business.
“This wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them being so lenient and patient with me. I really struggled to get it up and running,” he said. “They were above and beyond.”
