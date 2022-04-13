Winners of the Lobster Can Fun Spiel, Montague’s first and only event held in lieu of The Milk Can and Lobster Trap spiels this season, are, from the left, Sandra MacKay, Ann MacDonald, Paul MacDonald and Myles Rose. Montague Curling Club photo
Shawn Laybolt, in the hack, delivers his second rock of the game during the first round of match-ups in the Lobster Can. Ready to sweep are teammates Scott MacInnis and Donald MacCormac. Charlotte MacAulay photo
I was so disappointed about Monday’s weather. I was all set to go see Ernie Mutch curl (he reminds me of Brad Gushue!). Unfortunately Mother Nature interfered and curling was cancelled.
Tuesday night was so exciting because George Koke came out of retirement. Shane MacDonald and Darlene London were lucky to have him as they were a little shorthanded against Preston Higginbotham, Brenda Andrews, Tracey MacLean and substitute Larry Richards. I’m not sure who won in the end but it was good curling to watch. They all bought their own drinks so I think it was a tie.
In Souris there were just two games in the first draw. Cara Eastman, Dave Fletcher and Bev Thomas defeated Paul MacDonald, Anne Peters, Kate O’Hanley and Anne Kenny MacDonald 11-10. No singles were scored in any end. In the other game, Jimmy Whitty, skip, with Shane MacClure, Rhonda MacPhee and Shirley MacClure beat Ian MacDonald, skip, with Carl Peters, Roland MacDonald and Shelby McInnis 12-5. Shelby was heard to say Ian should stay at lead position. Only two weeks left in the schedule in Souris this season.
The weather didn’t hold me back from watching Ernie in Wednesday’s competitive night in Montague. There were lots of great games to watch.
Still in Montague, Thursday had one game on the ice but to be honest I was more interested in the trivia. I don’t know where Bobby Nicholson comes up with his questions, but just like his classes in high school I was left scratching my head.
The King of Clubs’ pot is growing and soon will be pushing the $40,000 mark if someone doesn’t find it. Just nine cards remain in the deck.
On the weekend the Montague Curling Club hosted the Lobster Can, a bonspiel to make up for the Montague Milk Can and the Souris Lobster Trap, two bonspiel that are not happening this year. Hopefully these two events can also come back next year. In the meantime I’m going to enjoy what’s offered.
