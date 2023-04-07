Lobster fishers in Atlantic Canada have an extra year before the use of the whalesafe implements on their gear becomes mandatory.

Marine biologist Melanie Giffin, program planner with the Prince Edward Island Fishermen’s Association, said the upcoming spring lobster season will tell the tale of which type of gear will work best for Island fishers.

link.jpg

Inline links designed to break at 1,700 lbs pressure are one of several whalesafe gear options PEI lobster fishers are testing. Submitted photo
rope.jpg

Weak rope, designed to break at 1,700 lbs pressure, is one of several pieces of whale safe gear PEI fishers are trying out this season. Submitted photo

