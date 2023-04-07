Lobster fishers in Atlantic Canada have an extra year before the use of the whalesafe implements on their gear becomes mandatory.
Marine biologist Melanie Giffin, program planner with the Prince Edward Island Fishermen’s Association, said the upcoming spring lobster season will tell the tale of which type of gear will work best for Island fishers.
Originally the date for mandatory implementation for fishers in the Atlantic was to be 2023.
“It was changed for DFO to gather more useful data and feedback from the trials,” she said.
It is becoming very apparent during trials, something industry has been pointing out for some time, Ms Giffin said, there needs to be variations for not only different types of fisheries, but also for different fishing areas.
“There were safety concerns that became apparent during early trials and they needed to be addressed,” Ms Giffin added.
One of the differences she points to is the PEI fishery runs differently than in other places such as Southwest Nova or the Bay of Fundy because of the difference in depth.
“We have been having a higher success rate than other areas,” she said.
“To date we have not been getting as much gear break as we expected.”
Still she notes PEI hasn’t had much testing to date.
She said 650 fishers will be participating in the trial for the upcoming lobster season.
“We really only have one good solid season in LFA25 (a fall fishery) so far,” she said.
The types of gear which are being tried on a voluntary basis at this point include several brands of weak rope and plastic links that connect two pieces of rope. All are designed to break under 1,700 lbs of pressure. The premise is that if a whale becomes entangled in rogue fishing gear the rope will break under the weight of the mammal.
Tignish lobster fisher Kenneth LeClair is one of the fishers who has outfitted his gear with several different options and is ready for trial once the season opens in late April.
Also the vice president of PEIFA, Mr LeClair said it is important they get this right from the beginning.
He said if the equipment stands up to the test of an entire season without breaking then it is doing its job.
“We’ll have a good test, I’ve got three different types on my gear and I’ll find out which one works the best,” he said.
He is leaning towards using the plastic links, not only because they are the smallest and the cheapest. He conducted his own test and they have proven to be pretty indestructible.
“I put one of those links in the freezer for 10 hours one day then put it in the vice and hit it with a hammer until it was bent to almost an 80 degree angle and it still didn’t break, but it will break for the whales,” he said.
A trap line could weigh upwards of 600 pounds when the traps are full but he said there could be scenarios when the links and rope might not do their job.
“On a windy day when the boat takes a heavy jerk on a windy sea, or a trap getting caught on the bottom, or a boat running over it and getting caught, would be the three main issues, but it should hold,” he added.
DFO has provided funding for fishers to try the gear, but once it becomes mandatory fishers will have that added cost tacked onto their expenses.
Mr LeClair estimates the cost of equipping his gear with links would be the least expensive.
The links are $2 to $3 each while the break-away pieces can cost up to $11.
He said all of the options are reasonable enough that fishers wouldn’t be priced out of gearing up.
Mr LeClair said they have yet to see a whale in the fishing area off PEI’s northwest coast, but if they do become prevalent then fishers will be well equipped to help keep them safe.
“Hopefully everyone has a great season this year, everything goes well and the whales stay out in the deep water,” Mr LeClair said.
In addition to the voluntary trial, all PEI LFAs have submitted a whale safe plan to DFO.
Ms Giffin said the fisher led initiative has been well received by the federal department.
