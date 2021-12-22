A vote to avoid the spring lobster season carrying over into July takes place this month for fishers in southeastern PEI.
“What I have heard from fishers is three of the last five years, with the season extending into July, there was concerns with fishing the lobster beyond June 30 when they are in their stages of molt and reproduction,” Mike Dixon, co-chair of the LFA 26A Lobster Advisory Committee, said.
For the past two years the opening of the spring lobster season was delayed pushing the end into July.
Mr Dixon said the committee first heard from local fishers in the summer.
The vote concerns whether or not the season, which usually opens on May 1, could open earlier.
Mr Dixon said with climate change and the water warming faster these annual changes in the lobster population seem to be happening at a faster rate, earlier than traditionally.
“Due to wind conditions maybe we could push the season back two, three or four days to avoid that,” he said.
“Usually towards the end of the season catches decline to the point of mostly seeing those berried females and in certain areas you get into soft shells too,” he said, explaining how the females bearing eggs are returned to the water.
There are approximately 375 Island fishers in LFA 26A who fish the Northumberland Strait alongside fishers from Nova Scotia.
The concerns were discussed at a recent Southern Gulf meeting where fishers from PEI, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick met with DFO.
“It makes it easier with submissions to DFO when both sides are looking towards the same strategies,” Mr Dixon said.
The vote ends December 22.
The timeline is tight, but necessary in order to give government the time to take the results into consideration.
If the majority of the votes are to request the earlier start a formal submission will then be made to DFO.
Mr Dixon said it is important to make sure everyone has a chance to weigh in.
Eliminating July fishing has been a common theme in most conversations Mr Dixon has had with fellow fishers over the past year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.