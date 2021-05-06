Lobster fishers are looking at record high prices for their catches this season.
The price of $8 for canners and $8.50 to $9 for markets is being reported at wharves around the Island, said Charlie McGeoghegan, chair of the Lobster Marketing Board of PEI.
“The expenses in the last 15 years went up 300 per cent so the price of lobsters up until now hasn’t lined up with the cost of production so we welcome it with open arms,” he said, noting 2016 was the last time they came close to that topping out at $8.
There are more buyers on the wharf this year too, he added.
Demand is up and there is no supply sitting in the freezers like there was this time last year.
“Domestically last year and so far this year the demand is way higher than it normally was,” Mr McGeoghegan said.
The increase in market demands in 2020 was an estimated 40 per cent mostly in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.
Mr McGeoghegan sees those expanding this year along with more markets opening up in the US and China as economies bounce back.
Catches so far this season appear to be good on both the north and south sides, according to Mr McGeoghegan.
