The car pulled out of our driveway, headed up the street, turned right, and just like that, they were gone. I can guarantee you it won’t be 17 months between visits again.
After 33 nights in PEI, daughter Sarah, husband Pete and grandkids Paisley and Savannah were headed back to Ontario, after a wondrous trip to the Island. It was the longest period of time Heather and I had ever spent with grandkids and in the end it was too short. In their almost five weeks here, I learned a lot, and met a lot of new friends too. Let’s see, there was Luca, Coco, Adely, the Rainbow Ranger, Kongsuni, Gabby and let’s not forget the Teen Titans. In fact, I pretty much know the entire Netflix kids catalogue now.
But don’t for a minute think these kids are addicted to the ‘screen’. They get an hour or so a day of screen time, and since it’s always been like that, there is never an issue. That’s not to say on one of our rainy days we didn’t sit down and watch the animated movie Luca, again, and again, and, yes, again.
Pete and Sarah, who were fully vaccinated, had to do an eight day isolation, which I did with them. For the first two days Savannah’s nap routine was as normal. Down shortly after lunch for a long nap. She’s 2, and, at 5, Paisley can be a little more self-sufficient. Savannah’s nap time has always represented a bit of a break for Sarah, as Pete was working during the day from his new home office in our den.
On day 3, something strange happened, and continued for the next 30 days. Savannah did not want to nap, wanted no part of napping, acted like she’d never even heard the word ‘nap’, did not want to get in her crib and just like that, she was available to enjoy all the Island has to offer from sun-up to sun-down.
I think it was the strange surroundings, and deep down I also think she knew she wasn’t in her normal place, and didn’t want to miss out on anything. We’ll see if that theory holds if she goes back to normal napping once she’s back home.
I can’t count the things they did, beach at least a dozen times, playgrounds just about daily, exploring in general and finding new things almost every other day. In the end, it was certainly enough to tire both kids out, and that made bedtime easy. That also allowed Pete and Sarah to go out and spend quality time together, something that had been hard to come by in Ontario for the past 17 months. They seemed to be on a mission to try every lobster roll in PEI. I believe their final number was 26.
Heather and I looked after the kids when they were out, and I’ve already documented my ‘diaper change or not’ experience with Savannah. Generally, when Pete was home at bedtime for Paisley, he would carry her downstairs. One night, when they were out, I felt honoured when Paisley asked me to carry her downstairs to bed. “No problem,” I said. I scooped her up. There was an immediate problem. “I can walk down,” she said. “Your arm is shaking.” So, clearly, I was not the air-cushioned ride that Pete supplies, and only felt better about the whole thing when I learned Paisley weighs 57 pounds and I remembered Pete is 28 years younger than me.
If you don’t see your grandkids daily, or even weekly, and an opportunity comes along like a 33 day visit, take it. We literally watched Savannah’s socialness and vocabulary improve daily. Going from barely saying “gamma” to Heather on day one, to calling her “Gramma Chedder” in just a few days was amazing. Watching her continue to figure out, and sound out, things she’s never said was awesome. On the morning they left, Savannah was wearing the cutest tiny Croc’s shoes, and Sarah said “Yep, she’s wearing her crocodile shoes” to which Savannah replied:
“Caw-caw-dile Sues”
Cue the waterworks.
