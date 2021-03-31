Larry’s dream team outmatched the Golden Girls Monday night - Larry Richards, Tammy Dewar, Tracy MacLean and Katie MacLean. Robyn MacDonald, Shelley Rice, Mary MacDonald and Linda Roach looked like they were in shock coming off the ice.
In Island construction Mixed action there was one tight game between George Koke, Darlene London, Shane MacDonald and Judy Koke in a match against Larry Richards, Gail Greene, Steven MacLeod and Kaitlyn Greene. In the end though Larry and his team won free drinks!
Up in Souris on Tuesday the championship game was delayed until the second draw because of a great turnout for the first. Shane MacClure along with teammates Pat O’Connor, Darryl Lesperance and Kenny Peters took an early 4-0 lead but Paul MacDonald along with Myles Rose, Clint Ching and Ian MacDonald stole singles in the next three ends to close to within one. Shane missed blanking the seventh and had a two-point lead going into the eighth. There were a lot of rocks still in play when Paul drew around everything for three and the win. They now advance to Montague on the weekend.
Talking to Sandra Hodder and she said plans for the annual Lobster Trap Bonspiel are well underway. At the time of writing this there was still room for about two teams.
In Competitive League action Wednesday we started our year-end playdowns. The game of the night had to be Paul MacNeill, Travis Murphy, Ryan Lowery and Dale Hume against Keith Nabuurs, Bennett Crane, Robert Donahue and Adam Nabuirs. I’m not sure if Ryan brought tricks back from the Brier but Paul’s team won the game in four ends.
Leonard Doyle, Bill Power, Stephanie Perigo and Dianne Nabuurs had a close game in Thursday Night Sign-up in their game against Glen Coffin, Anne MacDonald and Brian Crane. And I mean close. Coming home Glen got one point to win in the last end.
