Seven athletes from eastern PEI came home with medals from the Special Olympics Provincial Winter Games competitions held in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia earlier this month.
Speed skater Logan Robbins of St Peter’s Harbour dominated at the Nova Scotia games, capturing four gold medals in the 222m, 500m, 777m and 1000m distances. He was coached by his dad, Larry Robbins and was the only Kings County athlete to compete in Nova Scotia.
Meanwhile, the region sent a contingent of eight athletes to New Brunswick, including seven curlers.
Rhonda Fall of Montague won three snowshoeing medals at those games - gold in 400m, silver in 100m and bronze in 200m. Her coach was Michele Chapman of Murray Harbour.
Two curling rinks from PEI ended up squaring off in the bronze medal game. Team Black won by a single point. Their team was comprised of Shelby McInnis (Souris), Ellen MacNearney (Brudenell), Andrew Maloney (Montague), Melissa McGee (Montague and Sarah Blackett (Montague).
Team Green, which finished fourth, included Montague’s Colton Matheson and Matthew Gallant.
The curling coaching staff included Jamie Matheson and Heather Drake of Montague and Scott McInnis of Souris.
The bronze medal match was “a great back and forth game with a great display of sportsmanship from both sides,” Mr Matheson said.
