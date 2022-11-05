Beautiful Sadness, a novel by Linda Stewart of Wood Islands, was close to three decades in the making and the recently released novel is already getting 5-star reviews on Goodreads.
The novel is a fictional, inspirational romance, that captures the idiosyncrasies and historical aspects of Prince Edward Island.
The story is based in the 1960s and Professor Jon Andrews is haunted by memories of growing up in an abusive, ultra-religious home. He leaves his teaching job in Montreal to move to a cabin in Iris, Prince Edward Island to write a novel based on his childhood. There he is taken under wing by a local farm family. When he experiences their love and kindness, he begins to see spirituality in a new light. When tragedy strikes the farm family he is thrust into the life of a farmer. He knows nothing about farming but rises to the challenge as the four young sons teach and guide him. Love grows and there is small town gossip and judgmental attitudes and there are serious decisions to be made. In the end, more than one life is changed in astonishing and wonderful ways.
The book is suitable for all ages and Ms Stewart is confident Islanders will relate to the story. A teacher has purchased a copy for her consolidated school library, and another person bought a copy for her church library.
She grew up in Iris and lived there until she was about 12 years old before moving to Wood Islands where she still resides.
As for the characters in the book, she said she was inspired by some people she has met along the way.
Her literary background includes screenwriting, poetry and essays.
Ms Stewart actually wrote the first draft in 1995 in a Norman Rockwell notebook. She later joined a writing group where she shared readings from some of the pages and was encouraged to elaborate on the story. Now, she said, it’s three times the size the story was originally.
As for a sequel? Ms Stewart already has that in hand.
Her second book launch for Beautiful Sadness, published by Acornpress, will be held at the Montague Rotary Library on Wednesday, November 9 at 2 pm. There will be a reading, a Q&A and books will be available for sale, book signing and refreshments. The first launch was held in Charlottetown last month.
A review: “I read this book today. It was so, so good! I couldn’t put it down. Linda created characters I could relate to in some way. This book screams small-town PEI. From the red dirt roads, salty sea air, to vile gossip girls, neighbours listening in on party lines for the next big story. There is tragedy, sadness, laughter, faith, and love! So well written, it was easy to picture the scenes. Being an Islander living in Saskatchewan, it warms my heart to know that when I feel a little homesick, I can open any chapter in this book and instantly feel like I’m home. Congratulations on a beautiful book Linda Stewart.”
