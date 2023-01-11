Local businesses coming out of a good Christmas season Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Jan 11, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Some local merchants are pegging this year’s Christmas shopping season as very good and they say local support and good weather are two factors that came into play.Jennifer Scott of A Touch of Gold jewelry and gift store said the good winter traveling most certainly was of benefit when it came to customers making the trip to Montague to purchase gifts.“We had a great Christmas season and sales were up from the previous year,’ Ms Scott said. Even so she said the 2021 season was still good despite the emergence of pandemic outbreaks in and around the holiday.At Montague Pharmasave, manager Kathy Crane said they are still dealing with some effects of the pandemic in the form of shortages.“There was still a shortage of (Christmas candy) from vendors, but what we were able to source sold really well,” Ms Crane said.There is a wide variety of giftware and clothing at the Pharmasave along with Christmas decor.Though she can’t pinpoint any particular trends in what people were buying this year, Ms Crane said the high end Christmas ornaments and village components were as popular as ever.“Our season was a little better than last year when it came to sales,” she added.At Harbourview Training Centre in Souris both the bakery and wood shop retail outlet did a booming business said, executive director Judy Hennessey.“We had lots of return customers,” Ms Hennessey said noting the traditional bakery orders such as scotch cakes, peanut butter balls and donuts were still sought after items for many. In the retail shop outdoor holiday decor items were as in years past the ones most purchased.“We had a new item, a truck with a Christmas tree in the back that was very popular and our nativity scenes as well as Whoville characters continue to be very popular,” she added.There were a couple of noticeable trends at A Touch of Gold this year said Ms Scott.“We sold the most gold items this year in comparison to other years,” she said.Whether it was earrings, bracelets or other jewelry items she said it felt like people were looking for the traditional gifts.Falling into that same category she said engagement rings were also flying out of the display cases and many couples have already ordered their wedding bands.On the giftware side of things, Ms Scott said in addition to the Christmas decor, their line of Robert MacMillan, an Island artisan, pottery continues to be a big seller, no matter the time of year.Ms Scott said having that local option for customers really helps bring them in from across PEI and it is good for tourism too.“We found the local support very good and we certainly appreciate that,” Ms Crane added.Now that the Christmas rush is over, clients at Harbourview have their sights set on getting stock ready for spring with birdhouses being one of the more popular items. 