Organizers of an upcoming roving feast to be held on the Montague Waterfront are happy to engage their culinary talents for a good cause.
The Seaside Social will take place on Saturday, August 8 with all proceeds going to the Kings County Memorial Hospital Foundation.
What started as a small idea to bolster the coffers for the organization turned into a pretty big deal, Jesse MacDonald, executive chef Rodd Crowbush Golf & Beach Resort, said.
He and Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle had a couple of conversations about what could be done and the idea took on a life of its own once word spread.
“In typical Kings County fashion, you start talking to people and things just start getting bigger and bigger,” he said.
There will be food stations set up on the waterfront and the food will be sourced locally.
“It is actually all Kings County centric,” Mr MacDonald, who grew up in Launching, said. “Up to this point we have all the food completely donated for the event.”
Roberta Hubley, chair of the foundation, was floored when she got a call about the event.
“There is always a need for money,” she said.
“You don’t often have a couple of young fellas anxious to do something like this.”
But Mr MacDonald said they aren’t doing it alone.
There is a lineup of home-grown chefs who have also agreed to donate their time operating the food stations and entertainment will be provided by Fiddlers’ Sons and Brad Oliver & Friends.
“The entire cost of the ticket is going directly to the foundation,” Mr MacDonald said.
“I think we all know how important the hospital is for all of us in the area.”
More than half of a limited number of tickets were already sold by the middle of last week, with many local businesses purchasing them.
Mr MacDonald said the food will be very “approachable” and includes traditional dishes such as steamed mussels, pulled pork sliders and lobster rolls.
Having any kind of a fundraiser these days is a big undertaking, Ms Hubley said, noting the foundation members haven’t been able to even hold their regular meetings since the pandemic began.
“There are certainly many needs and the foundation is deeply grateful,” she said.
Tickets cost $200 each or multiple numbers can be purchased at a discounted price. They can be reserved by calling Mr Deagle at 902-313-0438, Mr MacDonald at 902-969-0417 or by emailing the hospital foundation at eamiller@ihis.org
