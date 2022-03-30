As members of the business community came together to celebrate innovation and resilience the broad spectrum of ability and competence of eastern PEI entrepreneurs was top of mind Thursday evening.
The 15th annual Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards winners and finalists were celebrated at a reception in Souris West.
The winners include Chapman Bros Construction taking the Business Excellence Award; Butlers Clover Farm, Community Impact Award; Souris Sauces, Innovation Award and Julio’s Fish Market for New Business of the Year.
Chamber executive member Michael Shumate addressed the group of 60 people gathered at the Fiddling Fisherman Lookout, noting 15 years of awards translates into the eastern PEI business community having a lot to be proud of.
“It is the private sector that creates our economy,” he said.
The fact that 65 nominations were received certainly makes it clear there is ample business impact in the region, he added.
In addition, the fact that the chamber is 265 members strong bodes well for future impact.
The Business Excellence Award, sponsored by Credit Unions of PEI, celebrates the impact of a long-standing business in the community.
Chapman Bros Construction began in 1966 when brothers Cyril and Buddy Chapman, with nothing but a loader and a tractor, entered into the road construction industry. Today the next generation, Jason, Jamie, Jeff and Craig run the operation which has expanded immensely and is one of the leading construction contractors in PEI.
Upon receiving the award Jeff Chapman applauded the chamber and all local businesses, noting they are integral to building a solid community.
The Community Impact Award, sponsored by Maritime Electric, was presented to Butlers Clover Farm.
The Murray Harbour business has been in existence since the late 1930s and has been owned by Otis and Linda Butler since 1998.
The Butlers describe their business as “a classic, mid-20th century general store taken into the 21st century.”
The couple’s outreach into the community during the pandemic through delivery service and ensuring no one did without were the main reasons they were chosen for the award.
Souris Sauces walked away with the Innovation Award, sponsored by Innovation PEI. The award highlights businesses that grow exponentially out of a small idea.
When Jim and Josie Graham moved to Souris West a few years ago opening a business wasn’t on their radar. But Mr Graham’s love of gardening and preserving blossomed into a business and now their products are available in retail stores from Tignish to Souris.
Mr Graham credits the chamber and CBDC for helping them grow and expand their business.
Julio’s Fish Market, which opened in St Peter’s Bay in May 2021, was the recipient of the New Business of the Year Award which was sponsored by CBDC.
Owner Julio Sanchez, who had a very successful first year in business, said one aspect of his success is the fact he partners with many local vendors to ensure his customers receive local quality products.
