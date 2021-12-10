Some holiday safety tips from Georgetown Fire Chief Mark Gotell include checking the carbon monoxide detector’s batteries, ensuring all items are CSA or ULC certified, not running extension cords under rugs and keeping Christmas presents away from heat sources. Graphic file photo
Although fire safety is something to keep in mind year-round, the Christmas holidays often present hazards only seen this time of year.
Fire chiefs across the eastern PEI region offered some advice for a safe holiday season for you and your family.
Georgetown
In Georgetown, Fire Chief Mark Gotell suggests checking your carbon monoxide detector batteries, especially those folks who use wood burning stoves. He discourages running extension cords under rugs or other walking surfaces. He added all holiday items such as lights and electrical cords should also be CSA or ULC certified. Presents wrapped in both foil and paper under the tree should be kept away from heat sources as well.
Georgetown Fire and Rescue now has 26 members after gaining six in recent months.
“We’ve got some younger blood,” he said.” We were very fortunate to have some young guys who started establishing roots back in the community.”
Cardigan
Tony Van den Broek, chief of the Cardigan Fire Department, says those who have a real Christmas tree should be sure to keep it well watered. If the tree dries out, it becomes a fire hazard.
The Cardigan department has more than 30 members and times are good, the chief said.
Montague
At the Montague Fire Department, Chief Danny Thomson cautioned people to check their smoke detector batteries and be careful if burning candles.
The Montague department added two new members last week and have 30 in total. The department also got a new truck this spring and had some summer renovations to the firehall.
Souris
Souris Fire Department Deputy Chief Donnie Aitken recommends people check their extension cords, indoors and out, to make sure none of the wires are frayed.
The Souris department usually carries about 30 firefighters and that’s what they’re at now, Mr Aitken said.
Belfast
In Belfast, Chief Jason Rector advises people to be cautious with space heaters. The units must be placed at least three feet away from any flammable material.
Mr Rector became the Belfast fire chief four years ago and leads a group of about 18 firefighters.
Eastern Kings
Mike Poole, chief of the Eastern Kings Fire Department, reminds people not to overload electrical outlets.
“Use only approved exterior electrical cords on your outside Christmas light displays,” he said.
Eastern Kings has a full complement of 25 firefighters, and Mr Poole said they’re never short of members.
