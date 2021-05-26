Six-time major golf champion, and CBS television commentator, Sir Nick Faldo has never visited PEI, let alone a 10 x 12-foot shed overlooking a rugged driving range at Belfast Highland Greens. But a glitzy television commercial airing on Golf Channel draws a direct line between the two.
Faldo is pitchman for Sqairz golf shoes, a revolutionary design promising increased stability and swing speed. What makes Sqairz different is the science behind the shoes. And that’s where Terry Hashimoto, a golf industry veteran, who has studied the science between the feet and golf swing for a decade, comes in.
Hashimoto co-founded BodiTrak, now used by golf professionals around the globe to trace pressure points in the feet before, during and after a golf swing. It removes guesswork from swing analysis.
“Being the world’s first portable pressure mapping system, what is cool about BodiTrak is that I took it from A to Z,” including coining now universally adopted language to describe pressure mapping. Words and phrases like trace, linear trace, dynamic stability. He fires them off in rapid fashion: “My saying is the toes are the brakes, heels are the accelerators, ankles the shock absorbers and propulsion system.”
Describe it any way you want, but a session with BodiTrak, combined with integrated 3D swing analysis, is both fun and enlightening.
The connection between BodiTrak and Sqairz occurred out of the blue when the shoe company wanted to independently verify its swing speed claims. Last winter Hashimoto tested 200 golfers at his primary training facility in Charlottetown. It’s also where he filmed his significant contribution to the Sqairz/Faldo television campaign.
While BodiTrak is used at some of the most exclusive golf training centres around the globe, now hackers or scratch handicappers alike can see what their swing ‘trace’ looks like, which will offer insight into strengths, weaknesses and ways to increase impact power. And they can do it while trying on a pair of Sqairz shoes. Belfast is the only Island location where the direct-to-consumer product is available for testing.
But why Belfast? Well, Mr Hashimoto loves the area and his family is building a cabin there. He wants to do something fun to help build the community. “We think it’s a way to amp up the skillset of local golfers.”
While world-renowned instructors routinely text or call the former University of Miami player and member of the Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame, Hashimoto’s technology is underused on the Island, perhaps a reflection of his brash love him or hate personality that has not endeared him to some of golf’s elite. He is openly critical of instruction that does not include knowing how foot pressure impacts a swing.
“The swing starts from the ground up. So when we make it simple by following the lines, just straight back and straight through, it turns out to fix just about everything,” he says.
“The PGA of Canada and the United States has not done a good job of really educating golfers how to play golf fast fun, and be able to make good solid contact on a consistent basis.”
To make a reservation, connect with Hashimoto on Facebook or call or text 902-218-4705. And look for his column this summer in The Graphic that will focus on ways of making your golf swing more powerful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.