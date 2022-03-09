Some common sense has returned to PEI’s Finest Golf with the announcement on Saturday, February 26 of a significant peace offering to members upset over huge fee increases and other structural changes involving the three provincial courses at Brudenell, Dundarave and Crowbush. There is now a 20% discount on the table for golfers 65 years and over, and for members under age 30, while golfers between 30-64 can benefit from a 15% saving. You have to be a returning member and must pay before May 1 to take advantage of these temporary discounts.
It’s obvious that a massive member pushback and political pressure forced such concessions. The announcement came as a surprise since PEIFG held firm for almost a month in the face of mounting opposition to a $1,000 increase for older members and higher costs for top-end flex packages — all without any guaranteed tee times.
Prior to the February 26 rollback, PEIFG strenuously defended the membership changes officially unveiled February 4. It seems the key points were: To hold members more accountable for the number of no-shows in their groups (and reduce resulting lost revenue); and to better serve both visiting golfers and members by making it less of a challenge to book tee times. Well, they got it partly right — tee times are rarely a challenge for tourists and visitors, but will only get worse for members.
Why do officials seem obsessed with the opinion they must better serve visiting golfers? How far do members have to bend over to accommodate tourists? We can only book one week in advance while visiting golfers have weeks or months to pick their tee time and course. Whatever is left for members a week out are crumbs that fell from the table. What golfer/tourist coming to PEI for holidays hasn’t booked accommodations, made travel plans and reserved golf tee times far in advance? They’re not competing with local members for tee times when they arrive here, because the vast majority already have what they want. The same favourable rules apply to non-member Island golfers.
Does PEIFG think the return of cruise ships will see scores of US golfers pour off the Maasdam and board caravans of charter buses heading for Brudenell and Crowbush? And yes, there are Maritime golfers who make a quick decision to slip over for a few games if the weather is promising. But really, if visitors are having issues booking tee times, then their problem is competing against fellow tourists. How are members getting in the way? By the time we get a chance to book, the only golfers we are competing against for what’s left on the tee sheets are fellow members.
Recent media reports indicate a big jump in tourism bookings across PEI for 2022, especially among visiting golfers. They’re coming earlier and in bigger numbers as the province eases Covid restrictions. Instead of the tourist influx we saw the last half of the 2021 season, local members are facing the prospect of more competition for tee times much of this golf season. PEIFG’s changes will not address this problem for members. They are making you buy your number of rounds but not guaranteeing those rounds even exist. The increase in a Diamond membership will solve nothing for those frequent golfers except deplete their bank accounts. PEIFG refuses to block off tee times for members who have prepaid for the right to golf while courses could potentially sell all tee times to visitors. How is this making things more equitable for members?
And what is this red herring regarding the large number of no-shows among member groups? Members who booked for their groups stayed up until midnight every night to secure tee times so we could play seven days hence at a decent hour. PEIFG wanted names before accepting bookings and for every change over the next week, it meant going back online to update those names. Or phoning central booking in Brudenell to make changes. Sherry, Cindy and Collette at central booking can attest to the effort to keep our tee times as streamlined as possible.
Our groups wanted to play early and not interfere with visitors in prime time, we never played twice a day; and we patronized the golf clubhouse after each round 90% of the time at either Brudenell or Crowbush. Our groups went above and beyond the effort to fulfill our commitments. And all we got was blame for lack of “accountability.” One wonders how many visitors didn’t show for their tee times? Are they being held accountable for their no-shows? The new rule for members is that if you don’t cancel within 48 hours of play, your flex pack will be deducted by one round. Pray that a golfer doesn’t have to rush his wife to hospital if she goes into labour because a flex pass round hangs in the balance.
And speaking of red herrings, it was a misleading argument put forward to try and diminish the stunning original increase in the cost of a Diamond membership. We kept hearing the increase was only $860, so what’s the big deal? Well for starters, the HST on $2,500 (this year’s Diamond membership) is a lot more than the HST on $1,635 (last year’s rate). The 20% rollback obviously helps as members who take advantage of the offer will now pay just under $3,000 for their full golf package (membership, car, fees, taxes) instead of just over $3,500 this year. Last year we paid $2,490 for the full deal.
New rules on flex rounds, rain checks, nine hole rounds, no shows and partial rounds are the ingredients for a logistical nightmare. One can only imagine the mayhem at front counters at Brudenell and Crowbush on a rainy day in August when flex rounds are starting to max out. You best check in early.
Course owners are now acting surprised that some members play a lot of golf and ‘abuse’ the system. “Why, we can’t have that. Members are not paying enough per round or per golf car.” This shouldn’t come as a surprise ... it’s been happening for years. If it actually is a surprise, then the issues within Island golf are more serious than first thought.
And don’t think for a moment that what’s happening at PEIFG courses is taking place in some kind of golf vacuum. It’s been discussed and debated around the table at separate and joint meetings of Golf PEI, PEIFG and owners and operators for some time. They wonder how far they dare push members to the sidelines to reap higher visitor green fees. No one begrudges courses from covering higher costs of labour and materials, but courses are also coming off a record year for rounds and revenue so what is the sudden urgency this season? There is a general consensus among many course owners that members may be sacrificed for the greater good of corporate bank accounts. Other Island golfers will soon realize that most courses have enacted wide-ranging rate increases this year.
It’s a landmark shift among courses whose priority is how better to accommodate visitors because more of them are coming. Owners are switching loyalties from members to tourists and ‘let the good times roll.’ Operators are inventing excuses in a propaganda campaign to justify higher rates by accusing members of abusing their privileges, of not being accountable for no-shows, and that tourists are having it tough trying to book times.
People who make decisions at PEI golf courses don’t pay for green fees. That’s unfortunate, because then, they would have a better idea of what the average golf club member must deal with in the face of significant fee increases. It’s time for a reality check.
Bill McGuire,
Charlottetown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.