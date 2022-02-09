Three government-owned golf courses in Kings County are changing their membership structure to a pay-per-round format in an attempt to free up more tee times.
Membership fees at Crowbush, Brudenell and Dundarave are now based on the number of rounds golfers expect to play, with a lower per-round price the more they play.
This means it will cost more for those who play every day. The option for a standalone membership at one course no longer exists.
Ryan Garrett, general manager of the three courses, said this has more to do with excessive demand last summer after PEI reopened to the rest of Canada than the pandemic.
“We heard quite loudly and clearly that we needed to make a change. We proposed this system to bring equity across our membership.”
Long-time Crowbush member Bill McGuire, a Morell native now living in Charlottetown, has some bones to pick with the new structure.
He says the increased prices discriminate against retired seniors who have the time to play nearly every day.
Unlimited rounds at all three courses has gone from $1,635 to $2,500 or an $865 increase. There is now a 70-round option, among others, priced at $1,960.
A 70-round membership to Brudenell and Dundarave now costs $1,610, a significant jump from the $935 golfers age 65 and over paid for a full membership to Brudenell last year.
There is still an option for unlimited rounds at all three courses, which costs $2,500.
Mr McGuire said he feels it’s a cash grab by the provincial government, and a “cataclysmic change” that prioritizes green fees from affluent tourists over long-time members.
“Golfers who are able to play a lot, such as retirees, suddenly have a bullseye on their backs.”
Previously there was a membership option for afternoon golf, which he said was very popular, but it has also been eliminated.
Mr McGuire said it’s particularly tough to swallow in the face of rapidly increasing prices for groceries and gas, which make it harder to afford golf.
But Mr Garrett said the new structure puts everyone on equal footing and adds more perks. A membership for all three courses comes with some free time on the golf simulator and a discount in the pro shop.
He acknowledged it’s quite a change for members, and since it was released last week he’s been fielding inquiries from people who see the benefits and those who question how it will affect them.
“I don’t want to see anybody not play the same number of rounds, but I think in the offerings we have, there’s something there for everybody.”
