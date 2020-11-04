In solidarity with Greta Thunberg’s global Fridays for Future movement, a group of about 10 Islanders recently took a stand in Montague. They stood to call on Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay and the federal government to better address global warming.
The group presented a letter to Mr MacAulay’s office on Main Street. Mr MacAulay wasn’t in his office or available to take the letter at the time.
“The big word is, now,” Michael Pagé of Montague said. He wrote the letter and has been involved with the Fridays for Future group for about two years now. The global movement started in 2018.
The letter asked for quick and forceful actions from the current federal government to ensure future generations have a habitable planet.
In response to the letter and the group’s demonstration, Mr MacAulay said, in an email to The Graphic, “I absolutely agree that climate change is a crisis that needs to be addressed immediately. It’s a top priority for our government, and I’m looking forward to meeting with the folks from Fridays for Future soon.”
A small delegation joined the group including Ann Clow who chose to take a stand because she feels it’s important for young people.
“When you die you want to say you’ve done something to make a difference,” she said.
Michael Antilock shares concerns for the environment and said he wants to see the provincial and federal government stop funding projects that cause harmful pollution. He said lip service around election time and funding projects that are environmentally friendly alongside other polluting projects is not acceptable.
