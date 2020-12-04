As the International Day for Persons with Disabilities is on Thursday, December 3, there are many examples in Kings County of people with disabilities who learn more about themselves and find purpose through their jobs.
At Kingswood Centre in Montague, there are about 15 clients who have jobs outside the centre, according to Inclusions East employment practitioner Blair Johnston.
Many spent most of 2020 not being able to go to work, Mr Johnston said, because residential clients follow the same COVID-19 rules as long-term care homes. That was hard on the clients and they were thrilled when told they could return, he said.
“I’ve never seen happier faces from my clients, than when I told them. They roared, they screamed, they were so happy. It’s right there that you can see how much these jobs mean to these individuals.”
Mallory Lynch, a Kingwood client, was glad to go back to her job recently. She’s worked as a cashier at Atlantic Superstore in Montague for almost two years.
“It makes me happy and I feel more appreciated,” Ms Lynch said. “The people are friendly and nice, and easy to get along with.”
She supports having an annual Day for People with Disabilities.
“(People with disabilities) should be recognized like other people. They’re no different,” she said.
Eglington native Kelsey McCormack is another Kingswood client. She returned to her job at Appleseed Childcare Providers in Montague about a month ago. She’s worked there for a year or so.
“I love the children. I love helping where I can. I organize things for them, I clean, I wipe things and I do lots for them.”
Ms McCormack, 24, said she was excited when she learned she could return to work.
“It makes me feel like there’s more to me and I learn how to do stuff,” she said. “As I get older, I feel more mature.”
Mr Johnston said Kingswood clients work in a variety of fields, depending on their interests and capabilities. One was employed at Crowbush washing dishes, while another has worked for a local trucking company for close to a decade. He pressure washes trucks, organizes the shop and is responsible for tool maintenance.
Mr Johnston helps clients with their resume and attends job interviews with them.
“I help the client understand their role within the organization or business they’re with. I take the information down so the client and I can discuss it and go over strategies that will best help them succeed.”
Clients generally like routine and Mr Johnston explains that to employers.
“You get them in a position where there’s a high turnover rate and if that client enjoys what they’re doing, you won’t have to worry about that position for 10-15 years.”
He said he understands what it feels like to be off work for awhile. Mr Johnston suffered a stroke in 2017 that paralyzed his left side.
“I understand when you’re not able to work, it’s kind of that feeling that you don’t have a purpose. I think everybody - physical disability, intellectual disability, anything - you deserve to have a purpose. Securing employment and having that income (goes a long way).”
On December 3, Inclusions East will release a video compilation with a theme of disability pride through their social media platforms.
Mr Johnston said it’s an important occasion to mark.
“It’s a day where we can celebrate how far we’ve come in society to accept people for who they are and try to work together to make the best world possible for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.