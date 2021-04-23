Unfortunately for Harry Clements, his draft year for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League came during a global pandemic that has thrown the hockey world into chaos.
His Charlottetown Knights midget AAA team could only play eight regular season games this year, all against the Kensington Wild, because there was no Atlantic bubble allowing them to face New Brunswick teams in their league.
Only PEI-based scouts could watch the 16-year-old defenceman from High Bank play in person, and due to varying circumstances in different provinces, no rankings for the June QMJHL draft have been released yet. That means Clements has no idea when he might be picked.
“I guess you just have to put in all the extra work to try to get (drafted) higher. You don’t really know what you’re up against.”
Still, he doesn’t think he’ll be affected much because teams will consider his track record from previous years with the Eastern Express bantam AAA team. He was named the league’s top defenceman in 2019-20.
“It’s definitely harder for scouts and other teams to look at you since we can’t get off PEI. They can watch online, but it doesn’t really do the whole trick.”
Clements had a goal and five points in eight games this year. The Knights swept the Wild in four games in the playoffs, though he missed the last two games with a suspension for a fight in the second playoff contest.
He described himself as a strong, aggressive player on defence and a scouting report from Corrado Micalef of QMJHL Central Scouting backs that up.
“He is physically strong and gives solid body checks at every opportunity, making his presence felt on the ice,” Micalef wrote. “Harry’s defensive awareness, mobility, physical play and compete level will likely earn him the trust of his coaches at the major junior level.”
Right now, Clements’ goal is to make the QMJHL next season. He said it’s hard to peg his chances of doing that, considering the lack of information on the draft class.
His parents are Troy and Alexis Clements.
