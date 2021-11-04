The following letter was received by Mr and Mrs H.J. Nicolle, Little Sands from their son Leland S Nicolle, age 26, and serving in the Canadian Field Artillery, France:
France,
September 5, 1918.
Dear Father and Mother:
Received your letters and parcels sometime ago, but could not answer as we were too busy preparing for our blow at the Germans. When we are not shelling them we are marching so you can see there is not much chance to write. I wrote two or three times but no chance to get them posted. Received the parcel containing lobster etc, and nothing could have arrived at a more opportune time. We had the misfortune while advancing to get under enemy observation and consequently had a few direct hits. Lost our rations, and what was incomparably more important some of our brave fellows. But we soon avenged them. I fired a good many shells across myself and expect to fire more.
I suppose you see by the papers that the Canadians are giving the Germans a hot time of it - laying the maple gad onto him good and hard, and compelling him to put his best foot forward towards Berlin.
The German heart is stout and true. The German’s arm is strong. The German foot goes seldom back - where armed foemen throng. But never have they met in field so stern a charge before. And never have they felt the sweep of Canada’s broad clay more.
Whenever I hear of German peace proposals I am reminded of the words of Sir William Wallace, which I read on his monument. “Go back to those who sent you and tell them that we are not here to treat for peace, but to fight” and Kaiser William will find to his disappointment that we are here to treat for peace neither, but to compel him to do so.
Our duty is to support the infantry and we had to go some the first day to keep to them, with the guns. Our horses were nigh exhausted. I lost my haversack and all my personal kit so was a pretty hungry boy for a day or two. We had a few days rest after that and then pulled out for down South. We marched all the way and did it all night. We arrived one night in a big wood. We stayed there for about a week. Had our gun positions all marked out about five miles away. We never moved during daylight, but whenever it got dark the whole wood came to life. When you consider that all the Canadians were encamped within a radius of five miles you will have an idea of the traffic that was going on.
We had to haul up 3,000 rounds for each battery. We would start with one load at dark and get back at 7 am. The road was just packed with men. On one side going up and on the other side coming down. We certainly had an interesting time as it was “dark as Egypt” and pouring rain all the time. We got the necessary ammunition up at last and our guns in position in a wheat field and all camouflaged.
We never knew till just the night before, when the strife was coming off. Ours was to be the first battery to go over after the infantry. Well, we were all ready, awaiting the word of command. Everything was about the same as usual. A few big guns were booming away, in the distance behind us. When all at once - CRASH! Talk about noise and din, every gun for miles around started at once. We were told we would have to go some to keep up to the French. But it was the other way, we had to wait on them.
Talk about German prisoners and German dead, their first line was covered with dead, some of them were still moving when we passed through, one German Officer said that they were told by their secret service that the Canadians were away up north, and that it was only the British and French that were going to push here, but that they did not expect it so soon. Well, we chased those miserable wretches for about two days, kept us constantly pulling into action, firing a few shots and then pushing forward. At last we got held up at a certain town for a day or so, bombarded it for awhile and were relieved, then we started back to the north, arrived a little north of the place we occupied in July.
The next morning we knocked the stuffing out of him again and are still following him up. We have had it pretty hard up here, he has better observation than down south, and he makes it pretty hot for the field Artillery. Even has the gall to turn his machine guns on us from his aeroplanes, put a machine gun bullet right through one of the shells at our gun right along side where I was standing, I could hardly believe my eyes.
If you were here you would have to cough sometimes. You can talk about rats scurrying for their hiding places, but you want to see us getting to the shell holes. The other morning we had just finished bombarding the Hun out of some woods and were getting our guns on another target, one of our guns got stuck in a shell hole and we were trying to get it out, we had drag ropes on it and we were just getting it clear, when whiz! bang! A shell lit right among us, everyone looked at his fellow and then one scramble for shell holes. Nobody got hurt in the least, just covered with dirt and smoke, it was a good job for us the kind of shell it was.
A fellow gets hardened out here, he soon gets over feeling squeamish about dead bodies. I have seen some pretty gruesome sights, bodies blowed to pieces, and mangled into every shape and form. We make it interesting for him all the same, when it came our turn to put up a barrage. It must be effective as not even the birds can live before it.
When we are doing a lot of firing we get rum rations. So far I do not need any “Dutch Courage”, I have been more nervous with a load of traps in bad weather and my gasoline engine beginning to croak. We have many air fights up here. Down South the Germans did not have a show, but up here it is different. I sometimes see the observers jump out and the balloons come down in flames it must be a hard case. I see by a paper that has come up that Old Fritz is starting to fix up his fortifications on the Rhine, he had better for the Canadians say that they are not going to spend very much more time “Dilly-Dallying” with him. I am writing this letter in a shell hole and I am all doubled up like old Mrs McC---. Tell my friends that I have no time to answer letters at present as we must keep the Hun moving now that the momentum is in the right direction. The enclosed postal was taken of the dead body of a German. Note the mark on the photo side. No doubt the poor fellow’s home and surroundings.
“There were his young barbarians all at play,
There was their anxious mother. He their son,
Butchered to make a German holiday.”
Good-bye will write soon again if all goes well with me.
GUNNER LELAND S. NICOLLE
39 Battery A., C.F.A. France
