Kathryn Rajamanie was looking for a community art project for her students at Montague Regional High School, and another Island school presented one.
Ms Rajamanie’s daughter attends LM Montgomery Elementary School in East Royalty, and they just happened to be looking for artwork for their renovated main lobby.
“During COVID, community-based projects are pretty tough to come across, so this seemed the perfect way to do it,” Ms Rajamanie said.
The project came with only a few directions, so students had plenty of creative freedom. Ms Rajamanie decided to split the piece up into small squares, with each student painting three or four. The finished product will be installed this week.
“Some did really intricate little designs for their pieces.”
Macy Hancock enjoyed the independent nature of working on individual squares.
“I think my favourite part of working on this was the fact no one knew what someone else was going to do for their square,” Macy said. “Everyone has such different art styles. You’ll be able to pick out a piece and say, ‘Oh, I bet so-and-so did this piece.’ All the different styles coming together in one big collage.”
Tonisha Antunes said the piecemeal approach added to the enjoyment.
“I liked that since I couldn’t see the whole picture, I got to focus on just having fun with it rather than trying to pinpoint every little detail.”
Alexis Whiteway likened it to putting together a jigsaw puzzle.
“We had to follow the colour scheme but we got to colour in our own way.”
Eden Boudreau liked using acrylic paint to blend colours and create textures, as opposed to the watercolour she usually works with.
“I think it’s cool because it’s for someone else and it was nice to take part in something that’s a gift to another school.”
Megan Fraser appreciated having free range with the artwork.
“I thought it was a really fun project. You could try mixing a whole bunch of other stuff so you get different varying tones of blue or green.”
For Shea Peardon, it was a chance to use some shadowing and different textures.
“I liked how it brought out my creative side and I got to do new things and try out new techniques within my art.”
Scarlet McGeoghegan agreed being able to “stretch your creativity” was a fun part of the project.
“You had a square that had shapes on it and it was your job to kind of bring it to life, using colours (LM Montgomery) picked but you got to make it your own in your own way,” she said. “It all flowed so nicely.”
Ms Rajamanie said the painting was an extracurricular activity done at home, so only students who had the extra time took part. She estimated each square took at least an hour to create and there are about 64 squares in total.
“This is what the students came up with, all of their own making,” the teacher said. “I really liked the way (the leaves) ended up being green on one side and orange or brown on the other.”
LM Montgomery principal Patti Davidson described it as an “absolutely gorgeous” piece of work.
“I’m so pleased the students were able to take this on,” she said. “We so appreciate the students’ input and support on this project.”
She said the school originally contacted Ms Rajamanie before the pandemic simply for suggestions and was surprised when she offered to take it on as a project for her students.
“Being a school, we wanted to highlight the theme of lifelong learning and we came up with the tree of knowledge coming from a book.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.