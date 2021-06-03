Chrissy MacAulay says she was in total shock after learning she had won a Golden Apple Award for excellence in teaching.
The longtime Souris teacher retired at the end of last year, but still keeps busy with substitute work almost every day.
“It was quite a surprise to get an award after you’re done,” she said.
Mary Sullivan-Young of Vernon River Consolidated was the other local recipient of the award, which is given based on nominations from co-workers. Seven winners from across the Island were announced May 7 during a virtual professional development day.
Ms MacAulay, a lifelong Souris resident, worked 27 years at Souris Consolidated, which then became Souris Regional. She’s taught anywhere from Grades 1 to 5 and she said it takes a strong work ethic to excel as an educator and staff member.
“It’s only rewarding if you’re a team player. You have to be aware of what everybody else needs, not just the students but all your co-workers. You have to be willing to work hard.”
Ms MacAulay’s older brother and grandmother were teachers and being one of 14 siblings prepared her for a school environment.
“You were always being educated by the other kids and working with each other is something that was natural,” she said. “That’s how you learn how to get along with a lot of different personalities.”
As a former member of the Golden Apple award committee, she appreciates the quality of past teachers to receive the accolade.
“I know I’m in a lot of really good company, so that makes it even more of an honour.”
She also learned a lot from various student pre-service teachers, saying they helped make her a better teacher.
