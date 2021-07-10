Atlantic University Sport announced last month it will resume all sports for the 2021-22 season and that’s welcome news for many eastern PEI athletes attending its member schools.
There are a dozen athletes from eastern PEI who compete for the UPEI Panthers alone. None of them were able to compete last year with the AUS cancelling all competitions due to the pandemic.
For Mary Theresa Pitre of Lake Verde, last year would have been her first on the UPEI cross-country running team. Add the fact she didn’t have experience in competitive running and it was tough to find the motivation to keep training.
Still, she took it as an opportunity to get better and bond with the other members of the program, which only started in recent years.
“It was kind of a blessing in disguise to be honest. The UPEI cross-country program is still really new, so it gave us a large chunk of time to get stronger and be experienced for the pressure of a full season,” Pitre said.
“COVID was really hard on everyone, but it was such a good opportunity to refocus on what we all love about the sport. I’m really grateful for that time to get stronger as a team.”
Pitre started running at 16 to gain fitness and have some fun, but her introduction to cross-country came from a friend in psychology classes, which is her major.
“(They) dragged me to one of their practices and I sort of got hooked,” Pitre said. “The group was super welcoming and open. I’ve never been one to shy away from a challenge and this sort of running is really good for people who like a challenge because you can always get better. It’s a great opportunity to push my limits and also have a lot of fun.”
The team for 2021-22 has yet to be chosen and one of the deciding factors will be a time trial event in September. The first cross-country meet of the season will be at St. FX on September 18.
She and her teammates were able to run together during the year in Charlottetown, where she moved last fall.
Meanwhile, Ally and Kelly Clements of High Bank look forward to the resumption of women’s hockey, especially since UPEI will host the national championship after it was cancelled last year.
Ally is entering her fourth year of athletic eligibility and Kelly is entering her third. In academics though, Ally just graduated kinesiology and was accepted to UPEI’s accelerated nursing program. Kelly is heading into her last year of a Bachelor of Arts, with a political science major and business minor.
UPEI hosted the nationals in 2019 and 2020 but last year’s tournament was disrupted midway through by the emergence of COVID. Kelly said that was frustrating but being able to host this year offers some motivation.
“It’s a really good way to get dialed in and get that competitive edge. We have a pretty good roster coming in. Everyone’s really excited to play. I think it will generate so much more competitiveness.”
Ally said the team feels like it has something to prove after the 2020 nationals and the entire 2020-21 season were wiped out.
“It was pretty tough mentally. We’re used to competing and that’s what we’ve worked for our entire lives,” she said. “We’re going to have a very competitive team within the AUS this year, so it’s a really exciting feeling.”
The girls were still on the ice four times a week and hit the gym on a regular basis, and the Panthers were approved to play in a makeshift league after Christmas 2020 against teams from the Eastern Express, Mid-Isle Matrix and the Mount Academy in Charlottetown. Ally said they were fortunate to be on PEI and able to play those games.
The two sisters have played together almost their entire lives and Kelly said it’s “incredibly special” to do that at the university level.
Their Panthers team will kick off the regular season on October 8 at UNB. Their home opener is the next day against Mount Allison.
In 2019-20, their last year of competition, Kelly posted five goals and 10 points in 26 games as a forward while Ally had four assists as a defender.
Meanwhile, there are several eastern PEI athletes on UPEI’s soccer teams. Colin Curran, a fullback from Montague, will be entering his second year of eligibility.
He said he had a really good rookie year in 2019-20 and it was disappointing not to be able to build on that.
But the soccer Panthers also played in an exhibition league with teams from Holland College, an alumni team and a provincial under-17 team.
“It was better than nothing, of course, but not quite the same,” Curran said.
He’s excited to get back on the pitch, especially since Island-based players also compete in the PEI senior men’s league. That might give the Panthers an edge early in the season with PEI being under fewer restrictions than other provinces, he said.
“A lot of us do get to play together year-round and other schools wouldn’t. Hopefully we can jump right into it and get back to it.”
The kinesiology major expects to take on a leadership role this year in comparison to his first season when he only started three games.
He’s been playing soccer since the age of 5 or 6, when he started with the Montague-based Eastern Eagles. He also played hockey growing up but once he joined the provincial soccer program and found success, he qualified for the 2017 Canada Games and gave up hockey to focus on soccer.
Other UPEI athletes from eastern PEI include soccer players Max VanWiechen (Montague), William Wilton (Vernon River), Emmett Lyons (Mount Stewart), Braylan MacEachern (Murray River) and Sarah Collins (Morell), hockey player Jesse Annear (Montague), track and field athlete Bailey Smith (Mount Stewart) and rugby player Julia Freeburn (Lake Verde).
