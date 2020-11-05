When Cheryl King heard a local Christmas gift project for seniors was cancelled this year she knew something had to be done.
That’s when she devised a plan to replace the Be a Santa to a Senior, a Home Instead Senior’s Care initiative, with her own idea. She wants to ensure seniors in the region will have presents to open on Christmas day.
In previous years, Ms King, who works in the canteen at Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague, volunteered to take care of the Home Instead project at the arena. A Christmas tree decorated with tags containing printed wishes from area seniors was set up and the public was invited to fulfill a wish.
“We are taking a break erring on the side of caution, but we will be back in 2021,” Dave McMillan with Home Instead said.
Due to pandemic restrictions no tree will be set up this year, but Ms King is organizing a collection of a different sort.
There won’t be specific asks from seniors but Ms King will be collecting items such as toiletries, candy and puzzle books.
“I just don’t want to see it end,” Ms King said. “I really enjoy doing it.”
Last year more than 200 donors pitched in.
“There’s a great bunch of people who are giving and you don’t want to lose them for when it starts back up again next year,” she added.
Ms King contacted nursing homes in the area and all are excited to be included in the plan. So too are area residents who have already jumped on board to offer their help.
Plans for exactly how the items will be collected are yet to be determined.
Ms King expects to have everything delivered to the nursing homes by the end of November to give staff time to sort through and distribute the items in plenty time for the holiday.
