Two longtime volunteers from eastern PEI were both humbled to receive accolades last week for their work in memorializing veterans.
David Perry and Lisa Rose were presented with the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation by Minister Lawrence MacAulay at a ceremony at the Souris Legion.
“It is an unexpected honour,” Ms Rose said.
She was nominated for the award for her work in placing a cenotaph at Fortune Community Hall.
She was quick to point out she didn’t do it alone and credits Chad Dingwell with doing a lot of the behind the scenes work.
On the monument are the names of all retired veterans from the area.
“I just love helping out where I can,” she said. “If I can help in any way with any organization I give it my all.”
Mr Perry, who is the president of Souris Legion, has been at the forefront of not only memorializing veterans, but also helping them in any way he can for several years.
His work with building the new legion and making a monument in the town are two important achievements.
“I’m not one for pomp and glory. I just do things because they need to be done,” Mr Perry said.
His dedication to the legion can be traced back to his family history in the armed forces.
“I feel the need is there to keep this alive for our veterans and our community,” Mr Perry noted.
“Someone has to keep it alive for the future to let (everyone) know the men and women that sacrificed their lives and fought for this country.”
Minister MacAulay has presented many, many commendations over the years and he was particularly proud to be doing it once again, this time on his own turf.
“So much of what makes this country what it is, is the vital work that people like you do,” he said. “It is the stuff that makes a difference in people’s lives and in the communities.”
