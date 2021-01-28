Only two teams will compete for the provincial women’s curling championship and a ticket to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, and both represent the Montague Curling Club.
Two-time defending champion Suzanne Birt will face Montague’s Darlene London rink in the provincial Scotties in O’Leary January 29-31. With only two teams, they will play a best-of-five format.
Birt, the 11-time provincial champion, moved to the Montague Curling Club in 2020 to get used to the ice for provincials. They continue to practice there this year while playing league games in Cornwall. The team includes third Marie Christianson, second Meaghan Hughes, lead Michelle McQuaid and alternate Kathy O’Rourke.
London has appeared at provincials many times, but this will be her first as a skip. Her team consists of Robyn MacDonald (third), Shelley Rice (second) and Gail Greene (lead) and all are from Montague.
Rice is new to the team this season, while the others have curled together for several years.
London said the team decided to enter every tournament they could this year after the pandemic abruptly cut the 2020 season short.
“We just want to curl. We’re eligible to play in it and we’re going to give it our best,” she said. “We hope we have some really good games.”
She said her team hasn’t faced Birt yet this year but they have played a few times between the Montague competitive league last year and previous provincials.
“We love the competition,” she said. “We love the game and being on the Island, you don’t get a lot of opportunity to play elite teams and we do classify them as an elite team. I have the utmost respect for them.”
PEI is one of the few jurisdictions in Canada to actually hold provincial playdowns. Most provinces cancelled theirs due to the pandemic and chose a team to send. London said some teams shied away from provincials because they have to agree to follow COVID protocols for the national tournament in Calgary if they win.
Curl PEI executive director Amy Duncan said that includes taking preventative measures for two weeks prior to the event, remaining in a hotel bubble and self-isolating for 14 days upon their return.
London and Greene were part of the Tammy Dewar rink which finished runner-up at the 2010 provincials. She said that gave her the bug to keep playing and improving. The team that beat them, led by O’Rourke, ended up making the final of the Scotties that year.
“I have never been to a national event and I would love to get there. It’s definitely high up on my bucket list. I couldn’t think of a better group of girls to take with me.”
Meanwhile, Team Birt will be without Christianson, a Halifax resident, at provincials thanks to the Atlantic bubble bursting. O’Rourke will step in as the third. Birt said O’Rourke has been their third for league games in Cornwall this year.
“Kathy kind of jumped in and played that third position so we can get comfortable and used to her playing. She’s been a great mentor to us and that’s why we brought her on the team - to bring that mindset.”
The Birt rink was so impressed with the conditions at the Montague Curling Club last year, they continued to practice there this season. Birt, Hughes and McQuaid all live in Charlottetown.
“We think they have the best ice and the best rocks. It’s a lot similar to the national Scotties. We always want to prepare the best we can, so we wanted to stick there.”
The former world junior champion said the team is thankful the PEI playdowns will go ahead because the pandemic has limited their game action.
“We get to compete and have that game setting. It’s hard to practice all the time and you don’t have those feelings of a game pressure situation.”
However, they used the time off during the December circuit breaker to focus on other aspects of the game.
“We always have to work hard mentally, physically, strategy, nutrition, absolutely everything. We’ve had the time to step up that part of our game,” Birt said. “It’s almost like we got a little break and we recharged.”
The team finished runner-up at two bonspiels in Halifax early in the season and had entered a couple on the Island.
Birt said she looks forward to facing Team London and deciding the PEI representative since other entries to the Scotties already know they’re going.
“In a provincial setting, you have to go into every game with a mindset they’re going to be there to try to beat us and we’re going to have to bring our A game, that’s for sure.”
