During a discussion about capital projects at the November regular meeting of Three Rivers council, Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston suggested the town create a five-year sidewalks plan.
This is something the town should act on - an inventory of all roads Three Rivers is responsible for to identify which sidewalks need replacement and which areas don’t have one but should.
A pair of Montague sidewalks have been completed in the current fiscal year but aside from active transportation paths, no more are identified in the five-year capital budget plan, which may change.
After an amalgamation, it’s certain there will be inconsistency in the sidewalk coverage in different centres, because they were previously maintained by different municipalities with different budgets.
One part of bringing those disparate areas into one is to ensure similar levels of basic services such as this.
If a few people from different parts of Three Rivers put their heads together they’d likely come up with a laundry list of areas to address.
None of this is to say the town isn’t looking at these areas, simply that a long-term plan is the best way to get done what needs to get done.
This is a safety issue for pedestrians of all ages, particularly seniors, a factor which comes more and more into play as the days get dark earlier and earlier.
With getting more cars off the road one of the focuses in fighting climate change, transit is one way to alleviate that. But so are safe and adequate sidewalks in the world’s population centres.
