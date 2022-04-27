I’m wondering if any men in the locker room Monday night videoed Thomas Annear doing what I was told was a very long victory dance. Thomas and teammates Lynda Annear, Jim Hatton and Sharon Riley had a normal on ice reaction to their win. Their opponents Bev Harding, Sherren MacKinnon, Stephanie Perigo and Susan Watts would never have guessed Thomas’s victory dance!
I’m not sure if running the Boston marathon is a valid excuse for Gaylene Nicholson missing her game Tuesday but I’m guessing her team accepted it under protest. Her teammates Wayne Chaisson, Erin McDougall, Dwayne MacKenzie brought in a ringer Heather Drake for their game. This move wasn’t enough to outdo Brian Harding, Stephanie Perigo, Tom Perigo and Sandra MacKay.
Thomas Annear and Connor McArthy fought a tough battle Wednesday night against Jeff Nelson, Brian Annear and John Cotton. Thomas and Connor were played out throwing all those rocks. They made a valiant effort to finish second.
Special thanks to Island Construction and Down East Auto for providing year end treats and beverages to our curlers. It was a great way to end our season.
King of Clubs excitement is growing. With the jackpot over $45,000, there should be great ticket sales this week and only 7 cards to choose from.
