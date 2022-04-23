Whether it is organizing the annual elimination draw, pitching in to construct the splash pad, maintenance work on the ball field, slicing ham at a fundraising dinner or putting together a benefit, Dave MacDonald of Bangor Road can always be found in the thick of it when it comes to a Morell Lions Club project.
He has been with the club for over four decades.
As he tells it, Mr MacDonald was “cornered” one day by his buddy the late Hubert Crane.
“I went to a few meetings and have been there ever since,” Mr MacDonald said.
He has held president, secretary and treasurer positions a few times over the years, but these days is happy to see younger members taking on the executive roles and take over some of the heavy lifting.
Morell Lions Club was formed in 1969. Many community minded volunteers have been involved since the beginning. Currently there are 13 members.
Mr MacDonald said it has been a difficult two years with the loss of three valuable members.
In 2019, longtime Lions Mr Crane and Ruben Gunn passed away. In February of this year, Lion Frankie Trainor passed away.
Each and every member of the club brings to the community their own beneficial skills and talents through their volunteer work.
Keeping in line with the motto of the international organization, We Serve, members of the Morell Lions Club not only raise funds to help community members in a crisis, but are always keen to take up the cause when it involves the well being of youth and seniors in particular, said Mr MacDonald.
“It feels good to help someone out,” Mr MacDonald said.
“There is always someone in need.”
He said having people coming to them knowing the Lions will do everything they can to help means a lot.
