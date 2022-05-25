Frances McBurnie, known to many as Fran, has a faint memory of going to her grandmother’s piano and picking out Davy Crockett and Road to the Isles when she was barely tall enough to reach the keys, but in the years since she has played more than her fair share of the classics.
The Roseberry resident was recently lauded for 48 years of accompaniment to countless music students at UPEI when she was awarded an Honorary Doctorate at the 2022 convocation earlier this month.
“It was a nice experience,” Ms McBurnie said. “I felt very honoured, more honoured than I think I deserved, but people were very appreciative.”
“I’ve received this because of all the wonderful people I know and have worked with,” she added.
The classical pianist, who holds a Bachelors Degree in Art and Music and a Masters in Music, not only shared her talents to help university students over the years, but also played a role in nurturing the talents of local musicians through her many years as a music teacher at Belfast Consolidated School. She points to local entertainers Dylan Menzie, Kendall Docherty and members of the Paper Lions as some of the individuals.
In 1974 Ms McBurnie spent a year at UPEI filling a teaching position for a professor who was on sabbatical.
During that time she began accompanying music students and, though the next year she returned to teach at Belfast Consolidated, she continued volunteering her time at the university. For many years Ms McBurnie volunteered her time and has only been accepting payment for her accompaniment work in the past few years.
Montague High School music teacher Christie Beck has been on the receiving end of Ms McBurnie’s volunteer work.
When Ms Beck was in high school preparing for a UPEI audition she was directed to Ms McBurnie as someone who could help her.
Not only did she help her through that first audition, but remained Ms Beck’s accompanist throughout her time at UPEI and has also been involved with the next generation, accompanying Ms Beck’s daughter Leah in recent years.
Ms Beck describes Ms McBurnie as a brilliant pianist.
“She’s a mind reader,” Ms Beck said. “She knows what you are going to do before you know what you are going to do, which is quite something in the classical music world.”
Ms McBurnie hasn’t slowed down in her accompaniment and has no intention of doing so anytime soon.
“It became a passion of mine to help any young musicians that needed it in whatever way I could,” Ms McBurnie said.
That passion is evident in the many years she has spent, and still does, in volunteering in various roles in the local and national levels of music festivals.
Ms McBurnie has also spent many years sharing her talents within the community, serving as organist and choir director in Belfast and most recently at Kirk of St James in Charlottetown. She also spent many years playing for the choir, A Joyful Sound, in both Montague and Souris.
