As we head into another year of uncertainty when it comes to living with Covid, many of the issues we face as a society have been far too long placed on the back burner.
Income equality is one.
If anything, dealing with Covid has only exacerbated the problems many people face due to not having a livable income.
For over a decade advocates for a Basic Income Guarantee, a system where everyone is guaranteed to have an income of a certain level, have been saying it is the solution to lifting people out of poverty, which in turn would improve so many other struggles associated with that.
If people can afford to put healthy food on the table and know they can continue to keep a roof over their heads, many worries disappear and they can look towards the future with some optimism.
While some may look to it as a hand out or easy money, it’s not. BIG is a social welfare system that gives people choices.
Let’s face it the welfare system we have right now is fractured and cumbersome.
Yes current government programs do give people assistance when it comes to rent, and food allowance. But if that is enough why do we still have food banks with more and more people using them every year?
Here’s hoping 2022 is the year of reform for our social welfare system.
