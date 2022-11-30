How is it even possible we have now signed up for six streaming services?
SIX different services!
This is in addition to the cable package we have, which I’ll just say is extensive, and leave it at that. If you subscribe to one or two streaming services, then it’s possible the money you’re spending seems worth it. Once you hit the five threshold you begin to question if you really need all these services, and when you sign up for a sixth you know things have spiraled completely out of control. How did we get here?
I think first up for us, and a lot of people, was the novelty of Netflix. It made its first appearance in Canada in September of 2010, and by 2020 had seven million subscribers. Not sure when we first subscribed but it was the first streaming service we signed up for.
Now we have Netflix, Crave, Prime, Paramount Plus, Disney and Apple, and it’s time to say goodbye to at least a couple of them because, surprise, surprise, the cost of that number of services sneaks up on you, and before you know it, your cable bill actually seems like a good deal. Spoiler alert, it never was and never will be. Just why do we have all these services? First and foremost, we are spending more time at home and getting quality entertainment delivered right to the TV, or other device, on demand, is of great convenience. But it is time to cull the herd.
As I mentioned Netflix was first, and has always produced some remarkable original shows, like The Crown, and still seems to be our go to. So it stays. After hearing all the buzz, we started watching Yellowstone after season three was finished. We binge watched the first three seasons on Prime. Last year, season four also streamed on Prime. Prime comes free with a subscription to Amazon, and since that’s Heather’s department, Prime will always be with us.
Which brings us to the marketing move of the year when it comes to streaming services in Canada. Once everyone got hooked on Yellowstone, and waited an entire year for the next 10 episodes in season five, the show was taken away from Prime and is only available in Canada on Paramount Plus. This is one of the newer services, just launched in 2021. After getting reeled in by Yellowstone, hook, line and sinker, the only way to see the new season was to subscribe to Paramount Plus. So for the sake of one show, we subscribed. Having said that, the cost is quite reasonable based on other streaming services, and there seems to be a lot to offer, so Paramount Plus stays.
That brings us to Disney. One word. Grandkids. Disney stays. On to the words of the historic Mickey Mouse Club sign-off. “Now it’s time to say goodbye” to Apple and Crave.
I subscribed to Apple TV for one reason, to watch Ted Lasso, which is approaching a year without releasing their third and final season. Basically, I’ve been paying for Apple TV for a year, without watching. Why? Good question. It’s like buying a complete golf membership but only playing twice a year. When Ted Lasso does return, I’ll tee it up again on Apple TV for one month, binge watch, and say goodbye.
Crave hosts all the HBO content and other worthwhile programming but at $26 a month, plus tax, it’s by far and away the most expensive of the lot, and at almost $300 per year, is just a little less than Apple, Disney and Paramount combined. There’s an issue in there as to why a single Canadian service costs almost three times as much as three American services. Good question eh.
