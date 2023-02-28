Before her voice became known as a fixture of Island life, Kerri Wynne MacLeod’s magnetic personality left an impression on everyone she met in eastern PEI.
Kerri Wynne, originally from Montague, passed away on the weekend.
She built many lasting friendships in her hometown of Montague, or the Motherland as she often referred to it, and when she joined Ocean 100 in 2005, she became a beloved household name across the rest of the Island.
Steve Sharratt, who worked with Kerri Wynne in The Guardian’s Montague office for years and played concerts with her, said her passing is almost incomprehensible.
Praise for her has dominated conversation in Island circles in the days since and Mr Sharratt said that shows the impact she had.
“Gracious, kind, loving, humble, beautiful and filled with light, Kerri Wynne was a truly magical person,” he said. “People wanted to talk to her, listen to her and be near her when she smiled that great smile and laughed that unforgettable laugh.”
The pair performed together for about 10 years, Kerri Wynne on vocals and Mr Sharratt taking care of the instrumentals. She released an album in 1998 called Moon Upon the Left which included a number of Island artists.
“If there were any listeners who weren’t mesmerized, they were likely deaf.”
Former Montague mayor Richard Collins developed a close friendship with Kerri Wynne that began when she was a youngster growing up in the town, including when she ran Silhouette Accessories on Main Street as a 19-year-old entrepreneur.
Long before she left for Charlottetown to become a radio star, they enjoyed many breakfasts at the snack bar on the south side of the Montague River.
“She’s a longtime, genuine true friend who I had a lot of respect for. She has been an angel to so many people. She has enriched so many lives,” he said. “My heart is broken that she has left us so soon.”
She had a way of making everyone she talked to feel valued and could cheer someone up no matter what issues they were dealing with, he said, and never had an enemy.
In 2014, Mr Collins made Kerri Wynne the only person ever to receive the key to the Town of Montague and be crowned mayor for the day. It was important to honour her contributions to PEI and the fact she was a local native, he said.
“We were that proud of her we wanted to do something to brighten her day,” he said. “She was absolutely delighted to have that honour.”
Music was a big part of Kerri Wynne’s life from a young age. She played flute in the Montague High School band and went on to be a vocalist in demand on many stages in the area at concerts, weddings and public events. She later performed in shows at the Confederation Centre and became an East Coast Music Awards board member.
One wedding she sang at was that of her longtime friend Stacey Newell of Montague. They met as part of a group of friends that went out every Wednesday night for many years, and that wedding moment is a memory Ms Newell said she will treasure.
“Her voice was beautiful, no matter what she sang,” she said, whether it be on her CD, the national anthem at hockey games or spontaneous bursts of song on the radio.
She was a caring person who always had time for her friends, who numbered in the hundreds, and was never judgemental, Ms Newell said.
“I don’t know if she even realized how much of an impact she had on people,” she said. “She was an Island icon, for sure.”
When Kerri Wynne told the friend group about the opportunity with Ocean 100, they agreed it would be a perfect fit for her. For the next 18 years, there was no shortage of Islanders who said she made their morning.
When people she knew had birthdays, she even made sure to include it in the radio birthday announcements as being “from your husband and your kids, but you darn well knew your husband wouldn’t phone in,” Ms Newell said with a laugh.
In 2012, Kerri Wynne’s world was rocked by the loss of her daughter Olivia at the age of 19. It wasn’t long after that when Ms Newell’s daughter Autumn was diagnosed with cancer, and she still remembers the conversation that followed.
“She hugged me and said, ‘She’s going to be OK. You’re not meant to be part of my child loss club yet.’ It was pretty touching.”
In a statement, Ocean 100 said “The vibrant and colorful life that Kerri lived was much like the Island itself – a combination of textures, colors, and identities woven together in one warm and welcoming embrace.”
A celebration of life for Kerri Wynne will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Holland College Foundation for the Olivia Ruth MacLeod Memorial Award for Music Performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.